Milan Fashion Week A/W 2024: the best of





Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 – which begins this week in the Italian city – is shaping up to be the season of debuts. Both Tod's and Blumarine will welcome new creative directors: the former sees former Bottega Veneta designer Matteo Tamburini take the helm, while at the latter, Walter Chiapponi (ex-Tod's) replaces Nicolas Brognano. Moschino will also welcome new creative director Adrian Appiolaza, formerly of Loewe, where he was design director of ready-to-wear for ten years. Other notable moments include the return to Milan of Marni, who has shown in Paris, Tokyo and New York in recent seasons. Elsewhere, we're looking forward to Prada and the brand's latest collaboration with OMA (in January, a striking menswear set took on the great outdoors with a corporate office), and London designer Feben – one of Wallpaper designers who will define 2024 – who will define 2024. made their debut at Milan Fashion Week, showing with support from Dolce & Gabbana on Sunday. To complete the program, the titans of Italian fashion; among them Giorgio Armani, Max Mara, Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Dolce & Gabbana. Here, live from the shows, Jack Moss, editor-in-chief of Wallpaper*'s fashion reports, selects the best of Milan Fashion Week fall/winter 2024, in real time. The best of Milan Fashion Week A/W 2024 Fendi (Image credit: Photography by Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) The Fendi exhibition space on Via Solari was divided into several rooms, their partitions made of enormous curtains of colorful silk. Indeed, the collection itself — which creative director of couture and womenswear Kim Jones said began by examining archival looks from the mid-1980s — was full of contortions of fabric so impressive, whether it was the fitted strip of fabric that was superimposed. a simple black turtleneck, or more or less complex knits, which crisscrossed at the neck or became tight, color-blocked ribbed dresses. The curtains were also reminiscent of those found in Roman statuary – a nod to Fendi's hometown – which also appeared as intricate prints or embroidery on the garments themselves, as part of an ongoing exploration of the unique elegance of the Italian city (a fascination of Jones since he started at the house), which is particularly inspired by the personal style of the house's descendant Delfina Delettrez Fendi, who in 2020 became artistic director of Fendi jewelry and in 2016 judge of the Wallpaper* Design Awards). But digging through the archives also reminded Jones of the dress codes of his native London in the 1980s, particularly the bright, subversive uniforms of the New Romantics and figures like performance artist and club impresario Leigh Bowery. Here, the liberated mood of the era was expressed through flourishes of polka dots (a Bowery signature) and moments of piercing color, which contrasted with the rigorous, sculpted black cuts elsewhere. “The sketches reminded me of London at that time: the Blitz Kids, the New Romantics, the adoption of work clothes, the aristocratic style, the Japanese style,” Jones explained. “This is when British subcultures and styles became global and absorbed global influences. Yet, always with a British elegance in ease and without worrying about what others think, something that echoes the Roman style. No. 21 (Image credit: Courtesy of #21) Alessandro Dell'Acqua's always intriguing vision of femininity at number 21 – where beneath the outward beauty of his clothes lies something darker – continued this season with the Italian designer's riff on bourgeois dress codes . He used the phrase “bon ton”, synonymous with elegance and good taste, first used to describe 19th-century British high society – and later re-emerged during the haute couture revival of the 1980s – to summarize the atmosphere of the collection. The latter era emerged here with plunging black dresses tied at the shoulders with bows, cocooning double-breasted overcoats or pinched tweed suits, all inspired by the decade's extravagant haute couture collections (“It's like I had cast my gaze deep into a fashion story [and made it] come back to life,” Dell'Acqua said of the nostalgic vibe). But it was the designer's sense of juxtaposition that continued to enchant: whether it was the functional harness-style closure that sat in the side seam of an otherwise feminine dress dripping in crystals (and exposing the body underneath), men's brogues worn with a satin strapless dress or the combination of a loose Fair Isle sweater with an embellished sheer skirt and pointy pumps, each combination captures the unsettling sensuality that pulses through her work.'[I wanted] capturing and expressing a very conscious form of bourgeois eroticism,” concluded Dell’Acqua.

