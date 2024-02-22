Tyler, The Creator collaborates with Louis Vuitton on a spring capsule





Building on Pharrell Williams' vision for Louis Vuitton, the musician turned creative director of the luxury brand invited his friend and fellow artist Tyler, The Creator to collaborate on the design of a home collection. As such, Tyler, The Creator worked on Louis Vuitton's Spring 2024 men's capsule collection, bringing together the latter's dandy sartorial aesthetic established by Williams with the former's signature preppy style. The result is a line of trans-seasonal silhouettes featuring spring colorways, in which the brand's and Tyler's iconography and monograms come together to adorn textured garments and creamy palettes. Louis Vuitton spring 2024 men's capsule collection by Tyler, the creator. Credits: Louis Vuitton The Craggy Monogram is a central element of the line and is found on windbreakers, denim jackets and matching pants, while alongside looks inspired by school uniforms, such as a cable knit sweater, a cardigan with a jacquard logo and a sleeveless faire. Island sweater. Speaking about the decision to work with Tyler, Williams said in a statement: Tyler has been my close friend and collaborator for years and we have always connected over music and design. Louis Vuitton spring 2024 men's capsule collection by Tyler, the creator. Credits: Louis Vuitton This collaboration is unique to Louis Vuitton as it is a natural extension of our Lvers philosophy, drawing on our network of incredible artists and creatives. There are so many Tyler-specific elements incorporated into these pieces and it's been inspiring to see him perfect his craft and collaborate with him for this spring collection. The capsule further strengthens the already long-standing relationship between Louis Vuitton and Tyler, The Creator, who recently composed the soundtrack for the brand's fall/winter 2022 men's show. As mentioned, it also reflects the Lvers community, described by the fashion house as a global artistic network united by an appreciation for the discernment and craftsmanship at the heart of Louis Vuitton. Louis Vuitton spring 2024 men's capsule collection by Tyler, the creator. Credits: Louis Vuitton [Pharrell] always left a door open for me, but I still can't believe this one About the collaboration, Tyler, The Creator said: My main goal was to create things that I would wear all the time. I dress the same way for a meeting as I do for a show or a trip to the grocery store, so drawing the monogram by hand seemed like the perfect balance. The chessboard is one of the greatest things I have made and is definitely my favorite item in the collection. The team was great to work with, it was a bit like Big with Tom Hanks. [Pharrell] always left an open door for me, but I still can't believe it. Louis Vuitton spring 2024 men's capsule collection by Tyler, the creator. Credits: Louis Vuitton This isn't Tyler, The Creator's first foray into the fashion world. The rapper and artist has launched a series of his own streetwear and fashion projects under the Golf umbrella, including Golf Wang, Golf le Fleur and Odd Future, through which he has launched various music products. In recent months, the artist has also expanded his own fashion presence, opening a selection of global holiday pop-ups for Golf Wang alongside the brand's permanent locations. In December, Tyler further unveiled a new store at Supernatural Flower in Los Angeles, another seasonal location housing a selection of the brand's beauty products, luggage, accessories and shoes. Meanwhile, Tyler's collaboration with Louis Vuitton is set to appear in the brand's stores starting March 21. Louis Vuitton spring 2024 men's capsule collection by Tyler, the creator. Credits: Louis Vuitton

