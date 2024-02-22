Caitlin Clark: When will the Iowa star break the all-time NCAA men's and women's basketball record?









CNN

—

After recently becoming the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women's basketball history, Caitlin Clark is chasing another record. The University of Iowa superstar has scored 3,569 career points, 98 fewer than Basketball Hall of Famer Pete Maravich's total of 3,667 that he scored at Louisiana State University ( LSU), which is the all-time NCAA men's and women's basketball record. Maravich's record is remarkable considering he only played three years at LSU averaging 44.2 points per game while getting his point total at the time before the three-point line and the shot clock does not exist. according to the NCAA. Clark's superstardom at the college level drew comparisons to Maravich's utter dominance at LSU, earning him the nickname Ponytail Pete. However, unless Clark can tie Wilt Chamberlain's legendary NBA record of scoring 100 points in a single game, she is unlikely to break the record in Iowa's next game against Indiana University THURSDAY. Clark's career high is 49, which she achieved on the same night she broke Kelsey Plum's women's college basketball record of 3,527 points. She made history in a big way, hitting a long three-pointer near the center field logo to etch her name in the record books. The reigning national player of the year is the country's leading scorer this season, average 32.8 points per game. Clark would need to surpass her career-high scoring average of 49.5 points over the next two games if she wants to surpass Maravich against Illinois on Feb. 25. Clark and Iowa's next four games

at Illinois on February 22

against Indiana on February 25

in Minnesota on February 28

against Ohio State on March 1 The 22-year-old is more likely to break the record on the road against Minnesota three days later, or at home against Ohio State in Iowa's final regular-season game on March 3. Clark also has the opportunity to shatter those records if she chooses to forgo the 2024 WNBA Draft, where she is expected to be selected first overall and remain in college for a fifth season. The senior has an additional year of college eligibility due to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on previous NCAA seasons. This may be an attractive prospect for Clark, due to the 2021 name, image and likeness (NIL) ruling that allows college athletes to make money with their personal brand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/22/sport/caitlin-clark-ncaa-all-time-scoring-spt-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos