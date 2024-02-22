Fashion
No fatigue here – Coyotes dominate Tabor on final road trip of regular season 100-72
HILLSBORO The Kansas Wesleyan men's basketball team must have been tired of hearing about how tired they were.
Playing their third game in five days, the Coyotes quickly dismissed any concerns about fatigue and did so in impressive fashion.
They shot 61 percent from the field, including 57 percent from beyond 3-point range, and reached the century mark for the first time this season in a 100-72 Kansas Conference rout of Tabor on Wednesday evening.
It was their third consecutive victory, the 20ththis season (20-7) and kept them tied for second with Southwestern in the conference standings at 17-4. A win over York in the regular season finale on Senior Night Saturday at Mabee Arena would give KWU the No. 2 seed in the KCAC Tournament which begins next week.
It was also Wesleyan's third straight season with more than 20 wins.
“I think the best part of tonight is we got to rest some guys,” KWU coach Anthony Monson » said with a laugh on his post-match radio show. “We had the guys running for over 35 minutes.
“We didn't practice (Tuesday). We just watched for about 45 minutes and got them out of there.”
It was the perfect antidote. Alex Little John scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds, June Murdock scored 18 on 8 of 8 shooting with six assists and five rebounds and Caden Hale collected 12 points coming off the bench, including 8 of 9 on shots at the free throw line. He also had five assists.
The Coyotes were 36 of 59 from the field for the game, 8 of 14 from long distance, 20 of 23 from the foul line and overwhelmed the Bluejays 34-23.
So much for tired legs.
“It's nice to be able to play your best basketball at the end of the year. I think we're getting closer to that,” Monson said.
KWU took control of the game in the first half. Trailing 8-5, the Coyotes went on a 20-5 run that gave them a 25-13 advantage with 6:03 left in the half.
Leading 39-30 at the break, they opened the second half with a score of 10-3 and then went on a 12-2 run that allowed them to make it 74-44 with 10:19 to play, the rally culminating with five Caden Hale free throws after three technical fouls were called against the Bluejays, leading to the ejection of head coach Matt Warren.
KWU led by 32 points (80-48) with eight minutes remaining and reached the 100-point plateau Jaylen Peterson basket with seven seconds remaining.
Sixteen Coyotes played in the game, 11 of whom reached the score column, with the reserves accounting for 40 points.
“It was a good opportunity to get everyone involved, to get some guys into the game that would never be in the game,” Monson said. “It was great.”
Monson was pleased with his team's performance on Wednesday and how the season has gone so far.
“I’m really proud of these guys,” he said. “There was a lot of pressure on them to perform this season and I think they did a great job. Now we have one left (regular season) and it's time for the (KCAC) tournament. “
Jack Voth scored 21 and Jaiden Miller 18 for Tabor (11-16, 8-13 KCAC).
Saturday's match will begin at 7 p.m. York (11-16, 9-12 KCAC) defeated Friends 63-59 on Wednesday in York, Nebraska. KWU defeated York 85-59 on Jan. 10 in York.
Southwestern plays Bethany on Saturday in Lindsborg.
The eight-team conference tournament begins Feb. 29 with quarterfinal matches. Pairings will be announced following the conclusion of Saturday's competitions.
