Fashion
Men's fashion finally has its moment of glory during the 2024 awards season
Every awards season, it's not just the winners that make headlines: often, the nominees' attire at the ceremonies sparks just as much conversation. For female nominees, their hair, outfits, makeup, accessories and everything else are scrutinized by the press and social media. Conversely, male nominees have traditionally taken to red carpets in plain black suits, leaving the women to fend for themselves style-wise.
It seems important to preface this article by saying that there is nothing strictly fake with a classic black suit; the look is considered a menswear standard for a reason, and when tailored correctly, it can still make an impact. However, in an age where fashion is becoming more and more , a standard black tuxedo is simply predictable.
Even though we still can't shake off the grip that the black jacket seems to have on stylists and actors, the 2024 BAFTAs seemed like a step forward in terms of menswear. Actresses like Emma Stone and Daisy Edgar Jones stunned by bright colors from Louis Vuitton and Gucci respectively, but pops of color were also present in the men's looks. And it wasn't just Naomi Campbell in a Chanel hooded outfit who pushed the traditional boundaries of costume making; Coleman Domingo looked seriously elegant in a custom, broad-shouldered, wide-legged Boss suit with matching Tiffany jewelry.
Elsewhere, it would be an injustice to talk about menswear at the BAFTAs without giving David Tennant some time. Tennant, who hosted the awards this year at London's Royal Festival Hall, didn't wear one or two, but three separate outfits throughout the night. For the red carpet, he arrived in a dark green two-piece suit covered in gold artwork. Later in the night, Tennant donned a kilt and black jacket with shimmering shoulders, paying homage to his Scottish heritage. Finally, the actor wore a black suit with a gold lapel for the second half of the evening, with the outfit changes proving that menswear can be dynamic and over-the-top in the most stylish way possible.
Color was also a feature of Andrew Scott's tailoring, as he arrived at the BAFTAs wearing a dark red Berluti jacket, trousers and shirt. The attention to detail was present right down to the shoes, which blended in seamlessly with the rest of the red outfit without looking like a gimmick. at Scott's All of us strangers her co-star Paul Mescall also gave an effortless high-fashion look, gracing the evening in a monochrome boxy suit with subtle white stripes on the lapel and a Cartier watch, proving that you can wear black and still have an impact.
The BAFTAs also saw actors experimenting with length and layering. Unfortunately for Bradley Cooper, who arrived at the awards show wearing a knee-length navy Louis Vuitton coat, he was outdone by Cillian Murphy in terms of fashion and awards results. Murphy, who won the best actor award for his role as the title character in Christopher Nolan's film. Oppenheimermixed the classic style of an all-black look with a loose overcoat from Italian brand Zegna.
All this creativity and color has left those who opted for the classic black tuxedo and white shirt combo, like David Beckham, rather left behind. Instead, attention should be paid to actors such as Salt burn star Archie Madekwe, who modernized the traditional black jacket with its texture and sequins.
Similar ism in menswear was a theme of the Golden Globes red carpet earlier in January. Even though there were a lot less colors and a lot more bland costumes than at the BAFTAs, actors like Daniel Kaluuya still managed to do the traditional interesting with silver jewelry and a classic black Dior shirt to match.
We have Barry Keoghan to thank this awards season. THE Salt burn The star arrived at the Golden Globes in a red jacket and pants, with checkered designs of different sizes and textures. Keoghan's accessories were particularly notable, as he wore chunky boots, pearl belt chains and a singular ruby earring. He also opted for a colorful two-piece at the BAFTAs, wearing a green Burberry suit featuring statement zips and buckles.
Elsewhere, Timothe Chalamet, who isn't afraid to step outside the box of traditional style, opted for an all-black suit at the Globes. However, her Céline jacket certainly wasn't boring, being covered in sparkly circles which, when paired with a monochrome necklace, looked subtly cool.
Fellow attendees Lenny Kravitz and Jeremy Allen White also updated the black tie look. Kravitz opted for wide-leg pants as well as a suit jacket with cut-out sides, paired with statement black sunglasses, pushing the boundaries of eveningwear tailoring. White also opted to shake up tradition by wearing a translucent shirt to balance out a simpler suit. The actor was dressed by Calvin Klein, continuing the success of his latest viral campaign for the brand.
As we look ahead to the Oscars in early March, it's an exciting time for men's red carpet fashion. It feels like high-profile men's fashion is finally starting to catch up with women's fashion, with more and more designers, stylists and celebrities rethinking the boundaries of color, texture and form. Awards shows are of course industry events in their own right, but it makes things even more exciting when we can count on more and more nominees to give the fashion world something to talk about, as well than in the world of cinema.
