9 Beautiful Dresses Suitable for Ascot for a Day at the Races





Royal Ascot will be here before we know it. Taking place this year from June 18-22, it's as much about what you wear as it is about the races, so make sure you've reviewed the rules before choosing your most important outfit. In the presence of royalty, celebrities and paparazzi, there's arguably no more important place to be sartorially savvy. The strict dress code includes rules on hem lengths, straps and head coverings, and while everyone is encouraged to dress for the occasion, each enclosure has slightly different rules. Royal Enclosure Dress Code – Dresses and skirts should be of modest length and only fall above the knee. – Dresses and tops must have straps with a minimum width of one inch or more. – Strapless, off-the-shoulder, backless, and spaghetti straps are not permitted. – Jackets and pashminas may be worn, but tops and dresses underneath must still adhere to the dress code. – Trouser suits are permitted but must be long and of matching material and colors. – Jumpsuits are also allowed and have the same rules as dresses. – Hats must be worn. However, a helmet with a minimum base of four inches (10 cm) is acceptable. © Dave Bennett Princess Kate wore a custom Alexander McQueen dress and matching Philip Treacy hat to attend Royal Ascot last summer. Queen Anne Precinct and Village Precinct Dress Code – A dress or top and skirt, with straps or open back (no minimum length) – A pantsuit of matching material and color – A suit that falls below the knee and meets strap requirements – A hat, headdress or fascinator © Max Mumby/Indigo Zara Tindall wore a white lace midi dress by Scanlan Theodore and a custom floral hat by Emily London Headwear at Ladies Day 2023. Windsor Precinct Dress Code – Attendees are encouraged to wear smart daytime clothing with a hat or fascinator, but there is no official dress code for the Windsor precinct. Is there a theme for Ascot 2024? The theme and Look Book for Royal Ascot 2024 have not yet been released, but the dress code remains unchanged. Last year, the goal was to inspire race fans to be a little more inventive with their ensembles, with a focus on outfits that represent their individual style. Sustainability remained at the forefront and guests were encouraged to consider searching for their outfits in charity shops, boutiques, vintage department stores and resale sites. Most brands haven't dropped their Race Day collections yet, but if you want to sort out your outfit early and are looking for a dress online, I've found the most stylish pieces available to buy now. I also connected with celebrity stylist Miranda Holder (@mirandaholder) for his advice on what to wear at Royal Ascot 2024. The Best Royal Ascot Dresses to Buy for 2024 Hobbs Ascot Dress Available sizes: UK 6-18, Small-Regular Available colors : White floral Shipping: 2.95 Standard or free delivery on orders over 150 Back: Free within 28 days Made from 100% silk, this luxurious midi dress from Hobbs features a delicate and feminine floral print. With long sleeves and a fit and flare shape, this timeless piece is perfect for Ascot.

Phase Eight Ascot Dress Available sizes: United Kingdom 6-26 Available colors : Red rose Shipping: 2.95 Standard or free delivery on orders over 150 Back: Free within 28 days Be Princess Kate in this bright midi dress from Phase Eight. It features a very flattering wrap cut with long blouson sleeves and a midi length. Wear it with barely-there metallic accessories or matching colors if you're feeling bold.

Reform Ascot Dress Available sizes: United Kingdom 4-16 Available colors : White/Blue Floral, Navy Shipping: 6 Standard or free delivery from 100 Back: 6 within 30 days

Self Portrait Ascot Dress Available sizes: United Kingdom 4-16 Available colors : White Shipping: 7 Standard or free delivery for orders over 300 Back: Free within 30 days This dream dress is signed Princess Kate -Favorite self-portrait. Reminiscent of Old Hollywood glamour, the white cloqu midi dress features a fitted, fitted bodice with a waist-cinching belt and a pleated chiffon skirt. This is ideal if a floral piece isn't your thing.

Nobody's Child Ascot Dress Available sizes: United Kingdom 4-18 Available colors : Floral green, sage green, lilac, pink. Shipping: 5 Standard or free delivery on orders over 100 Back: Free within 30 days Technically it's part of the bridal collection, but I think Nobody's Child's satin dress would look stunning for Ascot. Cut to a mid-length length, it features an ankle-length hem, flared sleeves and a stunning watercolor print.

ME+EM Ascot Dress Available sizes: United Kingdom 4-16 Available colors : Red/Lilac Shipping: 4.95 Standard delivery Back: Free within 28 days How gorgeous is this colorblock maxi dress from ME+EM? Adorned with a bespoke hand-drawn scribbled floral print in a vibrant color palette, it features a chic high collar and ruching down the middle. I would wear it with barely there heels or even wedges.

Rixo Ascot Dress Available sizes: United Kingdom 6-26 Available colors : Floral prints Shipping: 5 Standard delivery Back: Free within 14 days The Mélanie dress is a Rixo icon. Made from 100% silk, it has a bias cut with an empire waist and features the brand's signature contrast print style with navy florals and polka dots.

Ted Baker Ascot Dress Available sizes: United Kingdom 6-16 Available colors : White, navy blue, black Shipping: 3.95 Standard or free delivery on orders over 100 Back: Free within 28 days For a more structured piece, Ted Baker's popular Lounia dress comes in this season's on-trend shade and features a sleek fitted shape. It's made from a heavyweight material with a luxurious feel and features short, fluted sleeves.

Monsoon Ascot Dress Available sizes: United Kingdom 8-24 Available colors : Black Shipping: 3.95 Standard or free delivery on orders over 50 Back: Free within 28 days If you only wear darker colors, this Monsoon maxi dress is a lovely option. It's made from a shiny fabric adorned with a floral print and features cutout trims, fabric-coated buttons and a cinched waist. Wear it with black stiletto heels.

