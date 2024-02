Prada maintains the mini-shorts for men for its spring 23 collection

When Prada presented its men's clothing collection spring-summer 22 of last year at Milan Men's Fashion Week, the silhouettes took some getting used to. Using a hybrid show format of a live show (red, futuristic) as well as video of models walking off the catwalk directly onto a sunny, sandy beach, the sets matched the juxtaposition of the collection's style: a Elegant black leather lace-up dress. with the shortest swimsuit-like shorts and very vacation-appropriate accessories such as bucket hats and novelty sunglasses. For its spring-summer 23 men's collection, presented on Sunday during Milan Men's Fashion Week, the Italian fashion brand followed a similar path. The shorts were still very short; the shoes were always black leather and dressy. But in the details, Prada aimed to prove that this bold new men's silhouette could last with a few nuanced tweaks. More shoe news Shorts were still there, often made in a more extreme black leather, some with a rolled cuff. But in place of swim-ready pieces, co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons instead added more casual and professional options, such as striped knit turtlenecks, short-sleeve crewnecks and khaki trench coats, as well as the flagship piece of the collection: a gingham printed overcoat with a vintage square cut. Bright primary colors, as seen in the Prada fall 22 men's collectionwere interspersed throughout the looks, and a series of the brand's best-selling black suits also projected a message that anything goes, from conservative to those more risky shorts hemlines. On foot, a black leather Cuban heel boot with a Western silhouette dominated the show, giving the same juxtaposition of dress shoe or boot and shocking hem seen for Spring 22. But paired with the quaint gingham coat, the The effect was less striking. of location, rather something one wouldn't be shocked to see on a city street in late spring next year. Prada men's spring summer 23 collection at Milan Men's Fashion Week, with a focus on the western-shaped black leather Cuban heel boot. – Credit: Courtesy of Prada Courtesy of Prada What has noticeably disappeared from the shoe collection Prada platform which it recently showed in the men's and women's collections with its popular thick, wide-toothed lug sole. It's a safe bet that it will still be available in the commercial offering for a little while longer. Launch gallery: Prada spring-summer 2023 men's clothing collection The best shoe news Register for The FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

