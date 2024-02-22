Kylie Kelce attends the Alberta Ferretti show at Milan Fashion Week 2024





She's a fashion girl now! Kylie Kelce, 31, swapped her casual Philadelphia Eagles gear for a sleek, shiny suit on Wednesday while attending the Alberta Ferrettis Fall 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week. Decked out in a silver velvet ensemble, the mother of three and wife of Eagles center Jason Kelce sat front row at the event, where she admired a collection full of cozy knits and maxi dresses. She paired the sparkly ensemble with a sheer button-down top and pointed heels. Getty Images The stylish look was a departure from the former field hockey player's usual athletic outfits. Instagram/@kykelce She teamed her look with a sheer white high-neck top and pointed heels, wearing her long blonde hair down and styled in subtle waves. After the show, the former field hockey player took her Instagram Story to share a few photos, including a photo sitting next to Neiman Marcus VP of Luxury Fashion Jodi Kahn. well done @albertaferreti team for sitting me next to @kykelce, I'm honored! Kahn wrote about his story. what a nice surprise on the first day of #mfw Kelce seemed to share this sentiment, reposting the photo and commenting Best seat neighbor for my very first fashion show! In a smaller text, she added And thank you for putting up with my coughing fit After the show, the mother of three posted a few photos on her Instagram story. elenamonteroing/Instagram She praised Neiman Marcus' Jodi Kahn for being the “best seatmate.” jodi_kahn/Instagram Kelce was among other A-list guests at the fashion show, including Ashley Graham, Jameela Jamil, Olivia Palermo and more, Irina Shayk strutted among other models on the catwalk. It's unclear if her husband Jason made the trip to Europe with his wife, although her brother-in-law Travis Kelce is on an international trip, having landed in Sydney, Australia, to spend time with girlfriend Taylor Swift and attend his Eras Tour concert. . Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! Of course, Kylie is no stranger to dressing up. Kykelce/Instagram Although the 31-year-old is often seen wearing sportswear while cheering on her husband or the Kansas City Chiefs, even though she has made a solemn vow to never wear an NFL team's gear, she is no stranger to clothing. Last summer, she shared several photos of her and Jason attending a wedding, where she was seen wearing a long blue summer dress and several LBDs. Kylie also stepped out in a silky gold skirt last September while celebrating the premiere of her family's Amazon Prime documentary, Kelce, with Jason rocking her signature thong sandals on the red carpet. Last September, she wore a gold skirt to the premiere of the Amazon Prime documentary “Kelce.” Michael Zorn/Shutterstock She has also shared numerous photos of her and Jason wearing formal wear at weddings. Instagram/@kykelce Kylie is known for her clothing, especially her gameday outfits, as she refuses to support any NFL teams that aren't the Eagles. CBS However, she feels more comfortable representing her husband's team. Kylie received love from Philadelphia fans for her continued refusal to wear Chiefs gear even though she has personal relationships, Jason, 36, shared on his New Heights Podcasttalking about his wife from Pennsylvania, who notably wore a University of Cincinnati sweatshirt during the 2024 Super Bowl. She just doesn't want to do it. Despite the chance to become fashion's new It girl, Kylie might have some competition at home when it comes to statement style. Jason showed up to the Super Bowl wearing red and yellow plaid overalls and, later in the night, stole the show by accessorizing with a Chiefs mask.

