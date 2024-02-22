Fashion
Texas CROWN Act lawsuit hinges on students' dreadlocks
Sign up for The Brief, the Texas Tribunes' daily newsletter that keeps readers up to date on the most essential Texas news.
At 18, Darryl George spent most of his junior year at Barbers Hill High School, separated from his classmates, sentenced to both in-school suspension or classes at an alternative education campus. He was reportedly refused hot food and had no access to educational materials.
His crime: wearing his hair in long locks.
Since the start of the school year, school officials at George and Barbers Hill have been in conflict over her hairstyle and whether the district's dress code violates a new state law that prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle.
George, who is black, says in legal documents that the district's month-long punishment humiliated him and hindered his education.
I am harassed by school officials and treated like a dog, George said. I am subjected to cruel treatment and numerous derogatory comments from many adults at the school, including teachers, principals, and administrators.
Barbers Hill school officials, however, refused to budge, accusing George and his mother of intentionally violating district rules in order to gain financial advantage in court. And they remain faithful to their policies.
Our military academies at West Point, Annapolis and Colorado Springs maintain rigorous dress expectations, Superintendent Greg Poole wrote in a full-page announcement in the Houston Chronicle. They realize that being an American requires conforming to the positive benefits of unity and being part of something larger than oneself.
Now a Texas judge could decide who is on the right side of state law.
On Thursday, attorneys for the school district and George will face off in a trial before Chap Judge B. Cain III, which is expected to clarify whether the district's dress code policy violates the Texas CROWN Act, a law passed into law. effective September 1. The CROWN Act, an acronym for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, prohibits discrimination based on hair texture or protective hairstyles associated with race.
George wears his hair twisted atop his head. According to legal documents, he considers them an expression of cultural pride and calls them locs. THE difference between locs and dreadlocks is currently the subject of a broader cultural debate. The Barbers Hill School District dress code states that male students' hair cannot extend below the eyebrows, earlobes or top of the collar of a t-shirt. Male students' hair also cannot be gathered or worn in a style that would allow the hair to fall to those lengths when left down, the policy states.
The CROWN Act does not contain any mention of hair length, but the lawmakers who wrote it say it nevertheless protects George's hairstyle because it prohibits districts from punishing students who wear their hair in particular styles, including the docs.
These styles are protected regardless of how the style is worn, said state Rep. Rhetta Bowers, D-Garland, who authored the bill. When people in our culture curl their hair, they are locking it so it will grow.
The standoff between George and the Mont Belvieu school district drew national attention and reignited a fight against hair discrimination that erupted in Texas in 2020. Next up, another Black student at Barbers Hill High School who wore locs was told he could not attend his school. graduation ceremony unless he cuts his hair. That student's cousin, then a sophomore, was also suspended from school because of the length of his hair.
Both student families filed a federal lawsuit, claiming the policy was discriminatory. A judge issued a preliminary injunction preventing the school district from enforcing the dress code policy. Litigation in that case is ongoing, and the judge's narrow ruling did not prevent the district from maintaining the policy or applying it to other students in the future. But it played a role in Texas signing the CROWN Act, which was also passed in 23 other states. This new law is at the center of Thursday's trial.
Lawmakers and civil rights advocates argue that Barbers Hills' policy is rooted in anti-Black stereotypes and bias. Poole, the superintendent, declined an interview with The Tribune. In an email sent through the district's spokesperson, Poole suggested the George family's lawsuit was motivated by money. He said George's mother, Darresha George, moved her son to Barbers Hill from an adjacent district that did not have a hair policy.
His guardian fully understood what our rules and regulations were, but soon after we heard from an activist and a lawyer, Poole said. His lawyer made it clear that it was about money.
Darresha George, Darryl George's mother, filed a federal lawsuit in September against the Barbers Hill School District as well as state officials. She argues that the District is violating federal civil rights law and the CROWN Act and that Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton are failing to enforce the CROWN Act. George is seeking compensatory damages in an amount approved at trial in this suit, the litigation of which is pending. The case heard Thursday is a separate case that Barbers Hill officials filed in state court in which it asks a judge to rule that they are not violating the CROWN Act.
Georges' attorney, Allie Booker, did not respond to multiple requests for comment. The George family could not be contacted directly.
Barbers Hill isn't the only Texas school district whose dress code policies have been called into question. A report this month, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas found that in the 2022-2023 school year, 26% of school districts had dress codes with hair length rules only for boys. And 7% of districts surveyed explicitly banned hairstyles and textures associated with race. The survey was conducted before the CROWN Act took effect.
The report said rules regarding hair length for boys date back to the 1960s, when school districts tried to make boys look sharp as men increasingly wore longer hair. Such policies shame and penalize students who simply show up to class under their true identities, the report said.
The idea behind the measures is to maintain order and encourage a very specific understanding of how students are supposed to present themselves in class, said Caro Achar, one of the report's authors. But the impact is that it's discriminatory, and students feel excluded and targeted.
Hair discrimination dates back at least to the 19th century, when slaveholders required black women to cover their hair or imitate Eurocentric beauty standards by straightening their hair. To challenge this, natural hair has been used as a symbol of black power and identity, particularly during the Black Power movement of the 1970s and 1980s.
Yet social pressure to conform to white beauty standards persists. A recent survey found that more than 20 percent of black women ages 25 to 34 have been fired from work because of their hair. The survey also found that Black women with curly or textured hair are twice as likely to experience microaggressions in the workplace as Black women with straight hair.
Rodney Ellis, a Harris County commissioner and sponsor of a resolution to enact the CROWN Act there, recalled that his three daughters straightened their hair to adapt to their surroundings.
Sometimes I would try to push them to conform to a certain style that I thought was appropriate, Ellis said. Over time, I have learned to appreciate the unique challenges faced by Black women and girls.
The Harris County Commissioners Court approved the CROWN Act in 2021, becoming the first county in Texas to pass the measure. Ellis said he was disgusted to learn about what was happening at Barbers Hill and saw the district's efforts as part of a larger national strategy to curb anti-racist education efforts, such as by limiting how slavery and history are taught in public schools. or by restricting certain library books.
When young students are punished for simply expressing their cultural identity through their hair, it sends a frightening message that their heritage is not welcome and they don't belong there, Ellis said.
In an affidavit filed in January, George said his mental health as well as his grades had suffered since he began being punished for his hair at the start of the school year in August.
In a statement, Superintendent Poole said the district looked forward to the court clarifying the meaning of the CROWN Act.
Those with agendas want to make the CROWN Act a blanket license for student expression, Poole said. Again, we hope this issue will be resolved legally.
We look forward to welcoming you to downtown Austin September 5-7 for the 2024 edition. Texas Tribune Festival! Join us at Texas' breakout politics and politics event as we dig deeper into the 2024 elections, state and national politics, the state of democracy and much more. When tickets go on sale this spring, Tribune members will see big savings. Donate to join or renew today.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2024/02/22/texas-crown-act-barbers-hill-lawsuit/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey's Central Bank maintains interest rates at 45% for the first time in 8 months
- President Joko Widodo visits Manado
- A good actor is remembered – Hindustan Times
- EA Sports College Football 25: How Players Will Be Compensated as All 134 FBS Schools Join Video Game Relaunch
- Texas CROWN Act lawsuit hinges on students' dreadlocks
- Japanese benchmark briefly hits all-time high after Wall Street rally 102.3 KRMG
- What could happen after a new inauguration of Donald Trump
- Hope to see Narendra Modi return for third, fourth consecutive term as PM: Rajnath Singh
- Nothing announces Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as new brand ambassador
- Kylie Kelce attends the Alberta Ferretti show at Milan Fashion Week 2024
- Consumers will splurge on experiences
- Earthquake early warning system: Is this what it could look like in New Zealand?