South Carolina: Unique Black-Owned Clothing Store

Elliot's Fashion in Greer, South Carolina is a Black-owned business and unique in its own way. The store opened seven years ago. "Not just your regular clothing store, because we specialize in women's big and tall, 6X, up to 32 wide, whatever the case may be," said Victor Elliot Jones, owner of Elliots Fashions. a men's clothing store in Spartanburg for six years and last year opened a women's clothing store in Greer. "It's something I've always had a passion for. Even when I was at school, I was voted best dressed and most likely to succeed. Because when I was young, my mother bought me a sewing machine and I always wanted to stand out," Jones said. They now sell a variety of African clothing and plan to do so all year round. "We can't use this month to promote our culture. That's something I try to do all the time," Jones said. "We don't have two pieces that are the same, everything is different, everything is unique and everything is unique," ​​Jones said. Jones never imagined his business would experience the growth it is experiencing now. "Even when I started, I started by thinking small. I had no idea that I would get to the level I am today. I keep saying that we, but I also a woman, who is Flora Jones, this is something we do as a couple," Jones said. And he says what you find at Elliot's Fashion, you find elsewhere. "We take pride in what we do, and if you say you're wearing it from the Elliot store, you'll feel like you're wearing it from the Elliot store," Jones said. Jones also says that Elliot's fashion isn't just about business; it's a ministry that helps people feel good about what they wear.

