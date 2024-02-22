SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion Moments From Jennifer Garner, Sarah Jessica Parker and More





When reflecting on early 2000s fashion, it's hard to forget the iconic and unforgettable red carpet moments, like Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears wearing matching denim to the 2001 American Music Awards, or Jennifer Lopez walking the red carpet of the 42nd Grammy Awards in a Versace. tropical outfit with a plunging neckline. While some of the choices may make you cringe, there are undoubtedly some red carpet looks that stood out and captured the essence of the decade. The SAG Awards red carpet was home to some unforgettable fashion moments, showcasing the glamor and style of Hollywood's brightest stars. 2023 SAG AWARDS RED CARPET: CELEBRITY FASHION SHINES IN HOLLYWOOD AHEAD OF THE CEREMONY Explore the glamor of the early 2000s, while celebrating the fashion moments from the SAG Awards red carpet that set the standards for elegance and sophistication. Catherine Zeta-Jones (2004) Jennifer Garner (2004) Sarah Jessica Parker (2000) Courtney Cox (2000) Charlize Théron (2000) Catherine Zeta-Jones made a statement at the 10th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a stunning gold dress by Elie Saab. The dress, featuring a thigh-high slit, paired perfectly with her accessories, heels, clutch and jewelry, all elegantly infused with the same captivating golden hue. Many people consider this backless red dress that Jennifer Garner wore “completely defined the 2000s,” according to Bustle. This soft, silky fabric was a recurring presence not only at several SAG Awards but also at many other events throughout the decade. JENNIFER LAWRENCE “SPLITS” DRESS: WORST DRESSED ACTRESS AT THE SAG AWARDS? The impeccable cut of the dress encapsulates the essence of 2000s fashion, defining the iconic style of that era. In 2004, Garner won the SAG Award for her outstanding performance as Sydney Bristow in the series “Alias”, winning in the category “Outstanding Female Actress in a Drama Series”. Even though it doesn't fit into the conventional clothing category, Sarah Jessica Parker's outfit in 2000 is worth talking about. Sarah Jessica Parker, nominated for her role in “Sex and the City,” graced the occasion in a stunning gray pinstripe suit by Vivienne Westwood. JENNIFER ANISTON WEARS SHEER DRESS TO SAG AWARDS: “I wonder if [SHE] KNOWS HOW EVERYTHING IS VISIBLE This outfit oozed sophistication, perfectly complementing her notable presence at the event. Courteney Cox wore a sheer, sparkly white slip dress to the Sixth Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Nominated for an ensemble award with her “Friends” castmates, she added a touch of enchantment to the event, exuding charm and glamor on the distinguished red carpet. SAG AWARDS FASHION: WHO'S HOT, WHO'S NOT Charlize Theron's appearance at the 2000 SAG Awards remains ingrained in our memories, particularly her striking selection of a red silk dress adorned with flowers. Dazzling in a figure-hugging, beaded and embroidered red dress, Theron, nominated for an ensemble award for “Cider House Rules,” elevated her look with a matching shawl, bright red lipstick and sparkling diamond jewelry. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Her appearance set a glamorous tone on the red carpet, showcasing both style and sophistication.

