Charlotte Brides Say 'Yes' to Annual Discounted Wedding Dress Sale





Goodwill is set to host its fifth annual affordable shopping event for brides-to-be next month. The Bridal Pop-Up Sale offers the opportunity to purchase new or gently used wedding and special occasion dresses at discounted prices. It will take place on March 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goodwill's Opportunity Campus, located at 5301 Wilkinson Boulevard. According to a study by The Knot, the average wedding dress cost $2,000 in 2023. Wedding dresses at Goodwill's bridal pop-up sale. (Photo courtesy of Goodwill) Goodwill's event will support shoppers by offering wedding dresses between $99 and $999 and special occasion dresses, like bridesmaid dresses and prom dresses, for just $49. Jaquasia Tillman purchased her wedding dress at an event last year for just over $100. She told QCity Metro that she enjoyed the experience and recommended the event to women looking to buy dresses. It doesn't matter if you're bougie or on a budget, it's a great experience. Even if you don't find what you like, you'll enjoy the atmosphere, Tillman said. As she waited in line to shop, she said, Goodwill kept shoppers engaged while they waited. Shoppers participate in Goodwill's bridal pop-up sale. (Photo courtesy of Goodwill) They [employees and shoppers] “We were doing the electric slide, and they were doing all this dancing with people, which was great because there were people waiting in line for a long time,” Tillman said. They were breaking the ice and making things happen. In addition to dancing, Tillman said employees also handed out food to shoppers while they waited. Once inside, Tillman said the event exceeded his expectations in terms of inventory and the purchasing process. Bridesmaids dresses and special occasion dresses at Goodwill's bridal pop-up sale. (Photo courtesy of Goodwill) It was more than I expected, she said. What I liked most was that even though they had dresses in there and people were picking them out and the shelves were getting thinner, they brought out more dresses. You didn't have to worry that they would run out of dresses and you would have an unnecessary trip, Tillman told QCity Metro that even though the event was crowded, she had more than enough time to try on several dresses until she finally found her ideal dress. Purchasing the dress during the bridal pop-up sale saved her more than $1,000 compared to purchasing a similar style she had already considered at a standard store. She said she made minor alterations and wore the dress at her wedding in October 2023. A bride leaves with a dress purchased at Goodwill's bridal pop-up sale. (Photo courtesy of Goodwill) Proceeds from the bridal pop-up sale support Goodwill's goal of providing resources to strengthen the local community through job training programs, job search assistance, family stability services and others programs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qcitymetro.com/2024/02/22/bridal-pop-up-sale-event-in-charlotte-offers-wedding-gowns-as-low-as-99/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos