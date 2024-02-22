Fashion
How Christian Cowan's silver star dress conquered Hollywood and became high-tech
In an increasingly competitive fashion industry, Christian Cowan is still aiming for the stars.
The London-born New York designer's colorful sequined and feathered creations have won him celebrity fans like Lady Gaga, Lil Nas more” than her iconic silver dress sequined with rows of shiny, graduated star-shaped sequins.
“The idea came from my love of astronomy,” Cowan tells Page Six Style of the concept behind his most recognizable design, versions of which have been worn by Paris Hilton, Gwen Stefani, Heidi Klum and Kylie Minogue .
“My father, when I was younger, taught me about the night sky, and I always thought about how a black void with these little glimmers of light could spark so much imagination, these infinite possibilities. I found the same creativity, freedom and imagination in a sewing machine and in fabric; two simple things, but you have infinite identities and possibilities.
Aside from sentimental ties, Cowan suspects there are other reasons why the star-studded style has become such a hit with Hollywood stars.
“You put it on and it’s fun!” It makes noise I love a dress that makes noise. When someone twirls in it, it sparkles and reflects light everywhere; there are so many dimensions to it,” he says.
“You can really dance in it, sit down and have a good time at a party. »
Cowan presented her first-ever star-studded model in her first New York Fashion Week show in 2017, tapping the ultimate party girl to model the piece: Paris Hilton.
“Luckily, I had met Paris at a dinner and just asked her, and she is so supportive of young talent that she did it for free. She was an angel,” he remembers.
In addition to walking the runway in a heavenly pink two-piece ensemble, Hilton closed the show in a sparkling gown with a skirt completely covered in growing silver discs that quickly became her calling card.
“I just like turning classic things on their head,” Cowan says. “I was like, 'I just want glitter to be a core part of my brand.' How can I distort this? I just loved the idea of him continuing to grow and grow; on Paris's dress, one was a meter wide.
Now, he's putting a high-tech twist on the pattern, integrating Adobe Primrose technology into the final look of his fall 2024 collection: a growing star dress featuring laser-cut polymer dispersed liquid crystal petals that can change color and even display animations. models, all at the touch of a button.
Cowan tells us that he came across Adobe's original Primrose design while “doomscrolling” on social media; Although he had turned down collaborations with tech companies in the past because they seemed too “gimmicky” and “costume,” he was immediately intrigued.
For more Page Six style…
“I wanted to expand on our signature rising stars; glitter reflects light, but that creates its own effect. You don't need light to do it, which I thought was a really cool development. It's really very impressive.
As for which of Cowan's many famous fans could get their hands on this cutting-edge creation first, he hopes Gaga “she's always been such a champion of technology and fashion” or Doja Cat, who “has a such a unique perspective.”
Dolly Parton is also on her wish list, with a more unexpected choice.
“I think if I added a sheer organza veil it would be great for Tilda Swinton,” he says. “I would love to create an ethereal Tilda vibe.”
|
Sources
2/ https://pagesix.com/2024/02/22/style/christian-cowan-star-dress-celebrities-adobe-primrose/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stuart Organ dead aged 72: Actor best known for playing Grange Hill favorite Peter Robson dies
- Khelo India Games 2024 | Table tennis players from North Bengal University win a bronze medal at the Khelo India games
- New Google Pixel Fold 2 leak points to redesigned camera
- The title of 'World's Oldest Dog' has been removed | BBC News
- Texas judge upholds suspension of black student because of his dreadlocks
- Imran Khan wants IMF aid to Pakistan blocked due to rigged elections: report
- The young Bollywood star takes on Hollywood
- Fargo South-Shanley defeats Dickinson to advance to ND boys hockey state semifinals – The Rink Live
- Google Pay brings QR soundbox to small merchants in India after pilot
- Article 370: Yami Gautam's 'Article 370': What did PM Modi say? Plot, casting and everything you need to know
- Boris Johnson thinks the world was 'safer and more stable' under Donald Trump – POLITICO
- Emma Watson just wore the ultimate spring dress and trench combo