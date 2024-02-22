How Christian Cowan's silver star dress conquered Hollywood and became high-tech

In an increasingly competitive fashion industry, Christian Cowan is still aiming for the stars.

The London-born New York designer's colorful sequined and feathered creations have won him celebrity fans like Lady Gaga, Lil Nas more” than her iconic silver dress sequined with rows of shiny, graduated star-shaped sequins.

“The idea came from my love of astronomy,” Cowan tells Page Six Style of the concept behind his most recognizable design, versions of which have been worn by Paris Hilton, Gwen Stefani, Heidi Klum and Kylie Minogue .

Gwen Stefani fittingly chose the celestial mini for her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in October 2023. Getty Images

Kathryn Newton wore a sleeveless iteration to a screening of “Lisa Frankenstein” earlier this month. Getty Images for Focus Features

“My father, when I was younger, taught me about the night sky, and I always thought about how a black void with these little glimmers of light could spark so much imagination, these infinite possibilities. I found the same creativity, freedom and imagination in a sewing machine and in fabric; two simple things, but you have infinite identities and possibilities.

Aside from sentimental ties, Cowan suspects there are other reasons why the star-studded style has become such a hit with Hollywood stars.

“You put it on and it’s fun!” It makes noise I love a dress that makes noise. When someone twirls in it, it sparkles and reflects light everywhere; there are so many dimensions to it,” he says.

“You can really dance in it, sit down and have a good time at a party. »

At the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Heidi Klum opted for a version covered in silver discs instead of stars. Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Cowan presented her first-ever star-studded model in her first New York Fashion Week show in 2017, tapping the ultimate party girl to model the piece: Paris Hilton.

“Luckily, I had met Paris at a dinner and just asked her, and she is so supportive of young talent that she did it for free. She was an angel,” he remembers.

In addition to walking the runway in a heavenly pink two-piece ensemble, Hilton closed the show in a sparkling gown with a skirt completely covered in growing silver discs that quickly became her calling card.

Cowan chose Paris Hilton for her very first fashion show in February 2017. Getty Images for Christian Cowan

The heiress-turned-entrepreneur closed the show with a dress that laid the foundation for the designer's growing star dress. Arun Nevadar

In December 2023, Hilton wore the modern mini version to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. WireImage,

“I just like turning classic things on their head,” Cowan says. “I was like, 'I just want glitter to be a core part of my brand.' How can I distort this? I just loved the idea of ​​him continuing to grow and grow; on Paris's dress, one was a meter wide.

Now, he's putting a high-tech twist on the pattern, integrating Adobe Primrose technology into the final look of his fall 2024 collection: a growing star dress featuring laser-cut polymer dispersed liquid crystal petals that can change color and even display animations. models, all at the touch of a button.

Cowan tells us that he came across Adobe's original Primrose design while “doomscrolling” on social media; Although he had turned down collaborations with tech companies in the past because they seemed too “gimmicky” and “costume,” he was immediately intrigued.

At her final show at New York Fashion Week this month, Cowan showed off a new and growing star dress powered by Adobe's Primrose Project. Getty Images

The design features a flexible circuit board covered with more than 1,000 laser-cut polymer dispersed liquid crystal “petals” that electronically change their appearance. Getty Images

“I wanted to expand on our signature rising stars; glitter reflects light, but that creates its own effect. You don't need light to do it, which I thought was a really cool development. It's really very impressive.

As for which of Cowan's many famous fans could get their hands on this cutting-edge creation first, he hopes Gaga “she's always been such a champion of technology and fashion” or Doja Cat, who “has a such a unique perspective.”

Dolly Parton is also on her wish list, with a more unexpected choice.

“I think if I added a sheer organza veil it would be great for Tilda Swinton,” he says. “I would love to create an ethereal Tilda vibe.”