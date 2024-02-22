7 Essential Sustainable Black Designers Who Are Redefining Fashion

During New York Fashion Week, we're excited to see new seasonal looks from top designers on the runway. In recent years, there have been a number of black fashion designers represented at New York Fashion Weeks less than 10% as was the case this year when only 6 out of more than 70 New York's fall/winter 2024 fashion designers appeared on a runway show.

In 2020, following the murder of George Floyd, the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America), responsible for organizing New York Fashion Week, recognized the need for increased diversity and inclusion. Historically lacking black representation, the invitation-only CFDA launched efforts to strengthen inclusiveness under the leadership of its former president, Casandra Diggs, and a black advisory council was created to guide the organization's diversity initiatives. organization.

The impact of these efforts became evident in 2022, when 25% of the 110 designers shown at New York Fashion Week were Black, a significant change from previous years. Although progress has been made, the continued priority of representation of Black creators remains crucial for lasting progress.

As we celebrate Black History Month, it is essential to recognize the many talented Black designers who captivate fashion enthusiasts. Beyond creating aesthetically pleasing clothing, these designers stand out for considering the real costs associated with their work, including their impact on the people involved in production and the environmental implications, whether in the country or abroad.

Here we highlight seven designers who are fighting for equity within their communities as well as globally by implementing sustainable policies to reduce their environmental impact.

Tracy Reese launched Hope for Flowers in 2019, with the goal of empowering women and making a positive social impact. The brand is built on three pillars: conscious design, community art in Detroit, and partnerships. Using digital printing with OEKO-TEX certified inks, Reese guarantees that its clothing prints are free of harmful chemicals. The brand embraces on-demand, small-batch production with organic and eco-friendly materials. The brand also contributes to community education through The Hope for Flowers Art enrichment program and engages in lasting partnerships with Naturalizer, NEST and Pottery Barn.

Co-founded by Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah, Studio 189 is an artisanally produced lifestyle fashion brand. The brand supports community projects in the United States and Africa. With a focus on empowerment, job creation and ethical and sustainable practices, Studio 189's clothing is handmade in various West African countries such as Ghana and Mali, to just name a few. The brand uses ethical production methods such as basketry, batik, recycled glass selection and natural vegetable dyeing, favoring handcrafted items over mass production. They also incorporate recycled fabrics, including pineapple pinatex leather and recycled cotton, using low-impact azo dyes.

Aurora James's designer, Brother Vellies, aims to preserve traditional African design practices while promoting sustainability. The brand uses vegetable-tanned leather, recycled tires for the soles, hand-carved wood and flower-dyed feathers. In addition to championing the value of materials, labor, and fair practices, Brother Vellies allocates one percent of every purchase to a nonprofit organization. Customers can choose from a list of nonprofit organizations on their website.

Inspired by indigenous philosophy, sacred texts, art and ritual, healing arts practitioner Chelsea Bravo seeks to reclaim her ancestors through her brand. Offering men's, women's and unisex clothing, the brand offers custom designs made from repurposed and reclaimed clothing and fabrics. Incorporating hand painting and embroidery, Chelsea Bravo's designs prioritize sustainability, using materials like hemp, linen, wool and organic cotton.

Autumn Adeigbo is focused on investing in women, as evidenced by her limited quantity purchases and make-to-order approach. It contributes to a more sustainable fashion industry by minimizing fabric waste and over-manufacturing. Adeigbo partners with women-owned manufacturing facilities across the United States, ensuring fair wages and jobs. Its commitment extends globally with the launch of four pilot projects for fair trade fashion production in Africa.

By designing with a focus on clothing sustainability, Taylor Jay prioritizes effortless fashion for all occasions. The brand embraces size inclusivity, aiming to inspire confidence in all women. Ethically sourced from a fair trade factory in Oakland, California, using eco-friendly textiles, recycled yarns and non-toxic dyes, Taylor Jay actively pursues green certifications to contribute to a cleaner environment.

Presented by Jasmine Rennie, Gracemade is a place and medium for women to find modest yet expressive clothing. Gracemade produces locally in Los Angeles, and not only does the brand use natural fibers such as linen and cotton. The brand also incorporates deadstock, leftover fabric from clothing production that is often wasted. They also resell their unused fabrics. Gracemade partners with Life Impact International and other organizations to give back to their global community.

While supporting ethical and sustainable brands is an important step in supporting a better fashion industry, there is still more to be done. Our Fashion for the Earth campaign strives to educate and take action to create a more sustainable industry and end the mass production and consumption of clothing.