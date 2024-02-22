Orchids as a muse: Flowers and fashion collide in the New York Botanical Garden Conservatory





Paphiopedilum Winston Churchill orchids grow in “The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion” at the New York Botanical Garden on Saturday, February 17, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. The exhibition is on view until April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell) Credit: P.A.

A nature-inspired fashion creation of colorful miniature Phalaenopsis orchids by Collina Strada designed by Hillary Taymour in “The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion” at the New York Botanical Garden on Saturday, February 17, 2024, in the New York borough in the Bronx. York. A Kokedama decorated with orchids floats above. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell) Credit: P.A.

A nature-inspired fashion creation from FLWR PSTL designed by Kristen Alpaugh in “The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion” at the New York Botanical Garden on Saturday, February 17, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. The orange flowers are preserved Dendrobium and Mokara orchids painted iridescent orange. The model carries a water lily hoop-skirted fountain surrounded by orchids. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell) Credit: P.A.

A Dauphinette nature-inspired fashion creation created by designer Olivia Cheng in “The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion” at the New York Botanical Garden on Saturday, February 17, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. Plant-based outfits are made from living materials. A model in the back wears a Tillandsia air plant headdress suspended with an orb to create a floating effect on a platform of colorful orchids. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell) Credit: P.A.

A Dauphinette nature-inspired fashion creation designed by Olivia Cheng in “The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion” at the New York Botanical Garden on Saturday, February 17, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. A model, right, wears blue-green braids of Huperzia and Echeveria, on a staircase of orchids. The model's dress in the back features green decorative elements which are beetles with hanging succulents Senecio peregrinus 'String of Dolphins'. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell) Credit: P.A.

A nature-inspired fashion creation from FLWR PSTL designed by Kristen Alpaugh in “The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion” at the New York Botanical Garden on Saturday, February 17, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. The orange flowers are preserved Dendrobium and Mokara orchids painted iridescent orange. The model carries a water lily hoop-skirted fountain surrounded by orchids. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell) Credit: P.A.

A nature-inspired fashion creation by Collina Strada designed by Hillary Taymour in “The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion” at the New York Botanical Garden on Saturday, February 17, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. The show runs through April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell) Credit: P.A.

A nature-inspired fashion creation by Collina Strada designed by Hillary Taymour in “The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion” at the New York Botanical Garden on Saturday, February 17, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. The vest is made from dwarf mondo grass, Ophiopogon japonicus 'Nana', and the bag contains Phalaenopsis and Aliceara orchids. The exhibition is on view until April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell) Credit: P.A.

A nature-inspired fashion creation from FLWR PSTL designed by Kristen Alpaugh in “The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion” at the New York Botanical Garden on Saturday, February 17, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. The exhibition is on view until April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell) Credit: P.A.

A nature-inspired fashion creation from FLWR PSTL designed by Kristen Alpaugh in “The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion” at the New York Botanical Garden on Saturday, February 17, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. The model in front wears an iridescent painted anthurium flower and preserved orchid flowers. In the back, a model wears a large cape made from a variety of Phalaenopsis orchids in different shades of pink and purple, accented with mini ferns. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell) Credit: P.A.

“The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion” takes place at the New York Botanical Garden on Saturday, February 17, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. The exhibit runs through April 21, 2024. The Haupt Conservatory, built by Lord & Burnham Company and completed in 1902, is a spectacular greenhouse beautifully accented with weeping Japanese cherry trees. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell) Credit: P.A.

A nature-inspired fashion creation by designer Dauphinette Olivia Cheng in “The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion” at the New York Botanical Garden on Saturday, February 17, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. The model's dress in the back features green decorative elements which are beetles with hanging succulents Senecio peregrinus 'String of Dolphins'. Plant-based outfits are made from living materials. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell) Credit: P.A.

A nature-inspired fashion design from FLWR PSTL created by Kristen Alpaugh is on display in the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory greenhouse for “The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion” at the New York Botanical Garden, Saturday, February 17, 2024, in the Bronx district of New York. The model wears a large cape made from a variety of Phalaenopsis orchids, with mini ferns. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell) Credit: P.A.

Phalaenopsis orchids on display in the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory greenhouse during “The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion” at the New York Botanical Garden on Saturday, February 17, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. The exhibition is on view until April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell) Credit: P.A. “The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion” is a whimsical mix of fashion designs and flowers, a spring respite from winter at the New York Botanical Garden. The show includes a multitude of colorful and diverse orchids and accessory plants. And with the botanical world as their muse, fashion designers Hillary Taylour for Collina Strada, Olivia Cheng for Dauphinette and Kristen Alpaugh for Flwr Pstl have created whimsical works that anchor the experience inside the Enid A Conservatory's tall glass. Haupt. Upon entering, visitors see Dauphinette's floral dresses on mannequins remarkably arranged on a mirrored staircase, surrounded by orchids, cyclades, ferns and palm trees. The outfits are made from colorful living materials, including headdresses of tillandsia, or air plants, and braids of huperzia, a tropical moss. Flwr Pstl's models have a '60s vibe with colorful sunglasses, bright colors, and painted, iridescent anthurium plants as accessories. Others have a more refined beauty, with a mannequin draped in preserved orchids painted orange with a hoop-skirted water lily fountain. The final gallery features floral fashion from Collina Strada using recycled materials. The designs include an elegant strapless dress adorned with miniature butterfly orchids. Orchids have inspired artists for centuries and this show encourages you to immerse yourself in their splendor. The exhibition runs until April 21. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sentinelcolorado.com/uncategorized/orchids-as-muse-flowers-and-fashion-mix-inside-the-ny-botanical-gardens-conservatory/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos