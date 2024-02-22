Fashion
Barbers Hill ISD Dress Code Policy Does Not Violate CROWN Act and District Judge Rules – Houston Public Media
A Houston-area judge determined Thursday that Barbers Hill ISD did not violate Texas' CROWN Act after the district repeatedly suspended a Black student for the length of his dreadlocks.
Darryl George, an 18-year-old black student at Barbers Hill High School in east Houston, has been suspended several times because of his dreadlocks. George's family and legal team say his hair is protected by the Crown Lawwhich prohibits race-based hair discrimination against students and employers, while the school district claims George violated the district's grooming policy because of the length of his hair, not his style.
The CROWN Act, passed last year by Texas lawmakers, states that school districts cannot discriminate against those whose hairstyles are “commonly or historically associated with race” and specifically outlines protections for “braids, highlights and twists”. However, lingering questions about whether the law addresses the district's hair length policy were at the center of Thursday's trial.
The lawsuit comes months after Barbers Hill ISD filed a lawsuit asking a district judge to intervene.
According to the neighborhood student handbook, a student's hair cannot “be gathered or worn in a style that would allow the hair to extend below the top of the collar of a t-shirt, below the eyebrows, or below the earlobes when are lowered.” George refused to cut his hair but wore it in a style that did not extend past his neck, eyebrows or earlobes.
At Thursday's hearing, Allie Booker, a Houston-based attorney representing the George family, argued that the district's policy was not gender neutral and discriminated against hairstyles like dreadlocks, which, by nature, “must be long to braid it and to lock it”, according to Booker.
State Rep. Ron Reynolds, a Houston-area Democrat who co-wrote the CROWN Act, took the stand during Thursday's trial and told Chap Judge B. Cain III that the law was written assuming that the specified hairstyles would be protected “independently”. whatever the length.”
However, attorney Sara Leon, who represents Barbers Hill ISD, argued that the Texas Legislature's intent was not stated in the law itself.
“We agree that no Barbers Hill student should suffer discrimination,” Leon said. “Barbers Hill policy is race neutral.”
In the end, judge Cain sided with Barbers Hill ISD, saying the school district's dress code did not violate the CROWN Act, which he said could have been written to include hair length exemptions for students wearing dreadlocks. Upon hearing Cain's decision, George and his mother were visibly upset and left shortly after.
Before the hearing, George comforted his mother before entering the courthouse. He expressed the immense frustration and isolation he felt as he continued to be punished for his hairstyle.
“There were a lot of emotions for me. Anger, sadness,” George said. “It feels very lonely when you’re the only one stuck in a room for an entire semester, an entire year.”
From now on, George's punishment from the district can continue. However, after the hearing, the lawyer Ally Booker said she plans to appeal the decision and push for a federal injunction against the school district.
“Cases like this are exactly what calls are for,” Booker said. “If in the end, you only affect a small class, it’s discriminatory… On my body, we will come back here.”
representative Reynolds added that he intends to create a new version of the CROWN Act that would include protections for hair length during next year's legislative session.
It comes like A federal lawsuit, filed by George's mother in September, continues to evolve in the justice system. The lawsuit asks Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to enforce the CROWN Act on his son's behalf. She also filed a complaint against Barbers Hill ISD with the Texas Education Agency (TEA), alleging the school district harassed and mistreated her son because of his hair. An investigation into these allegations remains open, according to a TEA spokesperson.
In January, Barbers Hill ISD Superintendent Greg Poole defended the district's position in a full-page ad in the Houston Chronicleasserting that the district's policy is legal and teaches students to comply as a sacrifice that benefits everyone.
