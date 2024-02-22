The football team that finally managed to embrace fashion

When AC Milan took the field this month in their home match against Napoli, a clash between two of Italy's most historic football clubs, the Milan team donned blacked-out jerseys designed by the Los Angeles streetwear brand, Pleasures.

Marked as the team's official fourth kit, the limited edition clothing the team will play in for select matches this season with one light and one dark colorway, the jerseys feature references to the city's Gothic architecture as well as 'to hip-hop culture.

It was an unlikely partnership: the independent, punk-inspired streetwear brand worn by celebrities like Kylie Jenner and The Weeknd had no prior connection to the Italian sports stalwart. But the commercial reception has been phenomenal.

The initial launch of the collaboration, when the jerseys went on sale to fans, was AC Milan's most successful day in terms of online sales, up 69% from its last record, according to the team. The $180 cream version of the jersey proved to be the biggest success and became an all-time bestseller, now trading on StockX for up to $290.

The Pleasures' tie-up may have come as a surprise to traditional football fans, but it was by no means an accident. AC Milan has formed a number of partnerships, including bringing in Off-White as its official style and culture curator since its $1.2 billion acquisition by US investment firm RedBird Capital Partners in August 2022. Under new ownership, the team has positioned itself not just as a football company. club but a lifestyle brand, creating new revenue streams through carefully designed products that go beyond one-off collaborations.

AC Milan's fashion infiltration has gone further than any football team before, even Paris Saint-Germain, who not long ago were the preferred sporting collaborator of brands like Dior , Stssy and Jordan. Its new Qatari owners also invested heavily in developing the team's brand, but lost its fashion appeal when two of its stars, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. left the club in quick succession (their last player remarkable, Kylian Mbappé, is about to be appointed). leave this summer).

England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek (left) wears the AC Milan x Off-White collection. (AC Milan)

Unlike PSG, AC Milan don't have the same kind of international stardom in their team that automatically comes with cultural cachet. The team has forged its collaborations as part of an overall marketing strategy rather than tied to a single player, and is therefore less likely to lose prestige when top athletes leave. Its long-term partnership with Off-White, which has produced several collections for men's and women's teams off the field as well, also provides a level of privileged access to the fashion industry that has never been achieved by a other team before.

The Pleasures partnership was designed with the team's 27 million North American fans in mind, and it delivered the right results: the United States accounted for most of the sales of the Pleasures jersey outside of Italy. It was also intended to reach younger fans, and over 60% of sales were to consumers under the age of 30.

AC Milan has a concerted strategy to reach new regions and demographics, according to commercial director Maikel Oettle. What the launch of Pleasures showed is that the team has a lot more business relevance off the field than one might sometimes think, he said.

A new manual for fashion in sport

AC Milan are not alone in trying to diversify their brand using fashion. In recent years, teams and leagues across sports have begun to view themselves as cultural entities, hiring creative directors, collaborating with designers and even opening fashion-forward flagship stores. American and Middle Eastern investment has flowed into European sports, with new owners like RedBird and Clearlake Capital, the new owner of British soccer team Chelsea FC, determined to increase revenue by growing their fan base in new regions. and beyond sports purists.

This didn't happen overnight. The European soccer industry is notoriously conservative and wary of the NBA-ification of the sport, with projects such as fashion collaborations often seen by mainstream fans as a distraction to soccer's performance. a team on the ground.

Yet AC Milan appears to be cracking the code by creating a complete fashion manual, independent of its footballing prowess. Its new owner intends to woo younger consumers and cater to traditional fans, while leveraging its heritage as the home team of one of the world's biggest fashion capitals.

When RedBird took over, we essentially identified a strategy to play at the intersection of sports, entertainment and culture, Oettle said. And a big part of culture today is fashion.

One of the main reasons AC Milan's fashion quest has worked is because it invests in marketing, not just identifying partners with which to create unique products, Oettle said.

The team partnered with Vogue Italia for the launch of its latest Off-White collection and hosted a dinner where players mingled with VIPs and Off-White creative director Ib Kamara. (AC Milan)

For example, to launch its latest Off-White collection, Milan partnered with Vogue Italy and renowned French fashion photographer Thibaut Grevet to work on its launch campaign, featuring star players Rafael Leo and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Days before the September launch, AC Milan hosted a Milan Fashion Week dinner on the grounds of the San Siro stadium, where players, influencers and other VIP guests mingled with the likes of Milan's artistic director. 'Off-White, Ib Kamara.

In March 2022, the team presented its limited-edition streetwear capsule with Koch consisting of upcycled football jerseys during Paris Fashion Week.

AC Milan's unique deal with its kit manufacturer, Puma, is another crucial part of its fashion strategy. The German sportswear giant acts as a valuable channel for the fashion industry, helping to facilitate collaborations with brands like Koch and Pleasures. Eagle-eyed fans reportedly spotted the AC Milan role at New York Fashion Week's Futrograde show, where Puma announced an upcoming collection with the team.

Milan's success as a fashion player relies on its partnerships feeling authentic, said Lauren Cochrane, a fashion and sports journalist at The Guardian. It’s not just the club that ticks a box, it already has that streetwear credibility.