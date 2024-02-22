Bags for men: were in the era of the Power Bag





Earlier this week, Harry Styles tried to go incognito in Paris. Despite wearing a black hoodie, a baseball cap, And a wool coat, the paparazzi didn't take long to find it. And when they did, it was the singer's choice of bag it got everyone talking. Styles was spotted with The Rows luxury leather Margaux bag, which retails for $4,390. It quickly became a celebrity It bag, having also been worn by stars such as Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence. With its sleek silhouette and stealthy attitude (there's no logo in sight!), the Styless bag is a decidedly unisex model. This piece is further proof that Vogue The cover star keeps his finger on the pulse of fashion, and he's not the only one who gets it. Famous men from athletes to rappers are all in on the power bag era, choosing extremely chic totes and duffle bags, from large Bottegas to even larger Birkins. Photo: Courtesy Kansas City Chiefs During this month's Super Bowl, several NFL stars made their way into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with huge (and extremely expensive) bags. Travis Kelce entered wearing a custom Amiri look, complete with the label's large star-spangled top-handle bag; His teammate, Jerick Jet McKinnon, door a large Bottega tote; San Francisco 49ers player Christian McCaffreymeanwhile, went viral for his oversized Birkin bag, complete with stylish zippers and pockets it can cost more than $68,000 on resale sites. In other words: these were no ordinary gym bags. Men get a bad rap for carrying extremely practical bags (please, no more battered briefcases or ratty backpacks), but as more and more men in Hollywood and beyond- Beyond experimenting with their style, it seems their approach to accessories is also improving. One of my favorite style moments of late was when A$AP Rocky stepped out in a pale pink woven Bottega Veneta tote bag that is decidedly feminine, but looks much cooler on a man. He wore it nonchalantly, with baggy jeans and a blazer.

