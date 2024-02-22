Fashion
Kylie Kelce makes her Milan Fashion Week debut at the Alberta Ferretti show
Not only did she make her Fashion Week debut, but it was also her “first ever fashion show.”
Watch out for Fashion Week: Kylie Kelce arrived.
Kylie, wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelceattended her first-ever fashion show in Milan on Wednesday and sported a chic monochrome look while she did it.
She wore a metallic silver pantsuit with a double-breasted jacket, wide-leg pants and a white blouse underneath with a chiffon detail at the neckline.
THE mother of three children31, attended the Alberta Ferretti Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Ready-to-Wear show, In the Making, and shared several photos from the event on her Instagram Stories.
The best seat neighbor for my very first fashion show! Kylie wrote in a photo with her seatmate Jodi Kahn that she reposted to her Stories.
She reposted another photo from the evening with the caption: …the night Milan Fashion Week welcomed this gem to the squadra. Kylie added a heart to the photo, where her and her friends' chic looks were on display.
Stefano Trovati/Shutterstock
Kylie Kelce attends the Alberta Ferretti Fall-Winter 2024 show, Milan Fashion Week, Italy – February 21, 2024
Kylies Fashion Week debut comes after a hectic few weeks for her and Jason, 36, as they watched Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs get another super bowl win earlier this month.
His style was also a topic of conversation during the big match, as fans noticed she has never worn official Chiefs gear when she attended her brother-in-law's matches.
Jason explained his wife's state of mind on his podcast and Travis, New heightslater in the week.
I tried [saying], Kylie, we have family in the game, it's okay to cheer for this team. They don't play the Eagles. You do realize this isn't against the Eagles, right? She just refuses, Jason said of why Kylie won't wear NFL gear that isn't her native Eagles.
He continued: Kylie has received love from Philadelphia fans for her continued refusal to wear Chiefs gear, even though she has personal connections. She just doesn't want to do it.
AP Photo/Mark Von Holden
Jason and Kylie Kelce at the Super Bowl
Travis, 34, made it clear that no matter what Kylies wears, he loves having her there to support him. I respect him, Ky. I even like that you wear red. You could have worn something neutral and just shown your support. Your presence was enough for me, so I appreciate it, he said.
I think she had an Alright Now shirt underneath or something, Jason pointed out, referencing a saying Travis often uses on their podcast. So she definitely supported Trav.
The Chiefs tight end said Kylie always has his back. I'm part of his team.
While Kylie was fashion-watching in Milan after the NFL season ended, Travis landed in Australia Wednesday to support his girlfriend, Taylor Swiftbefore his Eras Tour concerts this weekend, which PEOPLE confirmed he would be there to support her.
