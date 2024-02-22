Auction of Dorothy dresses to support the pulpit





The famous blue gingham dress worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz and given to the Catholic University of America in Washington by the late Mercedes McCambridge can now be auctioned off to raise money for an endowed chair at the Benjamin T. Rome School of Music, Theater and Art. In April 2022, the university announced that it had partnered with Bonhams, an international auctioneer, to display and auction the gown donated by McCambridge. However, the auction was canceled due to the filing of a complaint by Barbara Ann Hartke, Father Gilbert Hartke's niece, who claimed that the dress belonged to Father Gilbert Hartke's estate even though Father Hartke's estate had been correctly adjusted. and the estate never listed the dress as Father Hartke's personal property. On December 11, 2023, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York dismissed plaintiff Barbara Ann Hartkes' claims, noting that Father Hartke, as a Dominican priest, had taken a vow of poverty and renounced all claims to material goods. and that Barabara Hartke had no standing to bring an action on behalf of Father Hartke's settled estate.

Although it took a little longer, it is very satisfying to know that we will be able to hold an auction to raise funds for a school that Father Hartke loved so much, said Jacqueline J. Leary- Warsaw, dean of the School of Rome. . Just like in the movie The Wizard of Oz, we have encountered some obstacles getting to this destination, but in the end it will be worth it for the benefit of our students and our program. The dress had been presented by McCambridge, a Hollywood actress and artist in residence at Catholic University in 1973, for the benefit of students in a well-known presentation to Father Hartke, the legendary director of the drama school. According to Bonhams, the blue and white gingham dress is one of only two dresses in existence to retain the original white blouse and one of four blue and white pinafore dresses in existence. This dress matched a specific scene in the film: when Dorothy confronts the Wicked Witch of the West in the Witches' Castle. Documentation indicates that the dress was presented to Father Hartke while he was head of the drama department at Catholic University, with the intent of being used to support that drama department. Proceeds from the auction will fund a professorship, a position that will support the existing Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theater, Film and Television, as well as the development of a new formal film theater program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.catholicherald.com/article/national/dorothy-dress-auction-to-support-professorship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos