MILAN FASHION PHOTOS: From Emporio Armani to Max Mara, cocooning designers for next winter

MILAN– If there's one theme emerging at Milan Fashion Week, it's cocooning, curling up, wrapping yourself in comfortable clothes.

No one mentions the wars and political divisions that divide the planet, but it's clear that while they're not at the forefront of designers' minds, the drive for self-protection is a subliminal part of the zeitgeist.

Here are some highlights from previews of primarily women's clothing for Fall/Winter 2024-25 on Thursday, the second day of Milan Fashion Week:

Outside, it was pouring rain. Inside the Emporio Armani showroom, models rejoiced in a layer of (fake) snow, some twirling down the runway with umbrellas aloft.

Giorgio Armani said he asked the models to smile. And it worked ! he told reporters after the parade.

The Emporio Armani collection aimed at young dressers projected a sense of fun frivolity, easy-to-wear, everyday looks for women of all ages.

The jackets were soft, sometimes layered. A shearling coat that opens to a fun fur shawl collar. Casual ruched ankle pants. The polka dot poet's blouses and berets offered a romantic, even bohemian, air. Tulle skirts paired with sequin tops in a nostalgic gesture.

Stars give a dreamlike pattern to dark velvet looks. Closing party looks, including sheer tops and full skirts, glistened under the paper snow that piled up on the catwalk.

“I wanted to be consistent with myself, which was to create wearable clothing,” Armani said, with just a bit of showmanship.

The silhouette is everything at Max Mara for the next cold season.

Creative director Ian Griffith's mood board included silk teddy bears, Belle Époque-inspired bubble coats and photos of French novelist Colette, whose pared-back style the British designer said inspired the collection's simplicity.

Griffiths chose a palette of midnight blue, black and gray monochromes, to better discern the rich silhouettes of large bubble coats defined by elegant blouses in the back like a bomber jacket, trousers and skirts that transform into sarong bows, at three levels. back details on cropped coats, kimono-inspired sleeves, soft pleated wide-leg pants and leg-baring wool day rompers.

The must-have accessory was a knit cummerbund worn with a thin belt, defining the waist of any look. Evening wear, with a practicality that translates to daytime, had a touch of dark crystal decoration. The bag of the season was a simple crossbody bag with metal clasps.

Griffiths said he returned to the boule, cocoon shapes inspired by the 1910s and 1920s, which he first experimented with at university in the mid-1980s.

We can always come back to something. If it's not next season, maybe in 40 years you can come back. And every time it will be different, Griffiths said backstage.

Peter Hawkings is single-handedly bringing back tight pants and plunging necklines to the head of the Tom Ford house.

In his second season as creative director, Hawkings continues to refine the brand's sexy codes. The plunging, tight looks suit both him and her, accented with a gold lariat chain.

The mixed collection opened with dark, tight-fitting military coats accented with gold buttons, suggesting discipline and rigor. Below, things got a little hotter.

For her: Monochrome looks included fitted pants with bodycon cardigans open to the navel, elegant jersey maxi dresses and barely-there evening dresses made entirely from shimmering pearls. Ruffled and ruffled dresses had peek-a-boo slits. The looks were of course completed with stiletto heels.

Men's clothing was just as tailored, from chest-baring leather ensembles to dance floor-ready suits with a light-catching sparkle. Never a tie.