With just one dribble inside the arc, all eyes in Maples Pavilion were on Kiki Iriafen. After another dribble and two more steps, the junior forward used her long wingspan to throw down a dunk.

While it was warmups, Iriafen's snap catalyzed her teammates ahead of Stanford's 84-49 win over Cal.

Averaging nearly 19 points and ten rebounds, Iriafen's emergence this season has been one of the main reasons the Cardinal are foreseen to be the No. 1 seed in the latest NCAA Tournament projections.

But perhaps his most important role is to raise the team's energy during practices and before games: if you think of an energizer bunny, it's me,” Iriafen said.

Even though five team members graduated, entered the WNBA or transferred, Stanford's team chemistry appears to have remained strong. Iriafen's leadership was the undercurrent to the team dynamic.

I'm like a mother bear. I love pampering my freshmen and all my teammates and making sure they feel loved, Iriafen said.

Iriafen, alongside Cameron Brink, plays a key role in setting the tone at all times. When head coach Tara VanDerveer tied former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski for all-time wins by a college basketball coach, Iriafen picked up and lifted VanDerveer off the ground, giving weight to a special moment.

[Iriafen] “She’s like my biggest cheerleader, and I try to be hers,” Brink said. Even in tough times, we will laugh and remind ourselves that it's not that bad, but we're going to do our best. It's great to play with her.

But growing up, basketball wasn't a big thing for Iriafen. While the six-foot-three forward was involved in the game growing up, she viewed basketball as a man's sport. However, her height led her to organized basketball in eighth grade.

Since then, I have fallen in love with the game, Iriafen said. Now it's like an outlet. In my everyday life, I'm super girly. Then, when I get on the pitch, I can be aggressive, everywhere and have a lot of emotions. I like this duality.

His interests off the field are a reflection of this duality. Her love of fashion led her to model for FashionX, an organization for students interested in design and the fashion industry.

I love modeling. I tried to do a lot of magazine modeling and runway modeling, Iriafen said. I will be a model one day.

In addition to a professional basketball career and a modeling career, Iriafen wants to use her design major to connect with her Nigerian heritage.

I'm passionate about my culture, so I could do design work in Nigeria or work with women and children working on women's health, Iriafen said.

On the field, Iriafen's arrival as an All-American caliber player this year surprised the country. The transition from high school to college requires an adjustment period for most players, and Iriafen is no exception. After being the tallest and strongest player on her high school team, the forward was now facing players taller and more athletic than her. While the surge in competition can affect players' self-esteem for long periods of time, this season Iriafen has taken her confidence to new heights.

[Iriafens] the confidence has improved a lot and his game has improved, VanDerveer said. As a freshman and sophomore, it can be difficult, but she showed a lot of determination.

[My game] is 90% mental, 10% physical. I know what I can do. I do it all the time in training, Iriafen said. I can get into my head sometimes, which is what I've been working on this summer.

To improve her skills, Iriafen devoted herself to intense summer workouts with her coach whom she shares with Johnny Juzang, a fellow Harvard-Westlake graduate and current NBA player.

Those training sessions have certainly paid off: the Nigerian-American striker now possesses a lethal combination of face-up and post-up skills, making her nearly impossible to defend.

As women's basketball continues to expand its audience, Iriafen could become one of the game's great ambassadors. Not only does her athleticism and skills give her a unique grace on the court, but her ambition in the industry fashion and his desire to help his home country of Nigeria could extend his influence beyond basketball.

But for now, the veteran forward is focused on helping the Cardinal win the final Pac-12 regular season championship.

The sky’s the limit, VanDerveer said. She's having a great career at Stanford and we just want her to continue.