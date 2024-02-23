Fashion
Milanese fashion review: Diesel, Fendi, Max Mara
Photo: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images, Cathy Horyn, courtesy of Diesel
Commercial juggernaut Milan has begun, and it reminds us (as if we needed it) that shows are rarely all about exciting fashion. It's also about creating a sense of belonging and community and, of course, fueling your personal brand.
On Wednesday, the dapper and inexhaustibly charming Brunello Cucinelli served Veuve Clicquot and his practical wisdom to hundreds of journalists and retailers flocking to a greenhouse erected in the courtyard of his company's Milan offices. The weather was sunny but cool, and the temperature suddenly rose when you entered the plant-strewn room. In several vignettes meant to evoke a café, a library or a newspaper office, an apparently very slow newspaper; typewriters were manual models dressed in layered knits, shearling vests and tailored suits.
Brunello Cucinelli
Photo: Cathy Horyn
You can understand why Cucinelli prefers the term soft luxury on quiet luxury, as there is usually a metallic thread or embroidery to liven up one's plain, expensive sportswear. But he's really splitting hairs. The Cucinelli brand, and the source of its success, speaks of a lifestyle, whose roots are more sincerely bourgeois than insensitive and cold haute couture.
Yoshiki has gained an international reputation as a rock and classical musician; and in Japan he is known for his Yoshikimono clothing brand, which draws on his family's ties to kimono production. The 58-year-old artist and entrepreneur now wants to add haute couture to his CV, which also includes winemaking and a recent collaboration with Baccarat.
Yoshiki
Photo: Gaspar J. Ruiz Lindberg/Courtesy of Maison Yoshiki
Unsurprisingly, his mostly black clothes are sleek, low-rise pants; coats and fitted jackets with fake-fur trimmings; satin or jersey dresses open to the body or with futuristic wings growing on them have a performance quality. Maison Yoshikis clothes are all made in Europe and owe something to the Mugler style. For the finale, Yoshiki played two pieces on a transparent acrylic piano, including the aria Nessun dorma by Puccinis Turandot. He seemed completely cold about his abilities as a designer, which is perhaps not surprising at all.
Diesel
Photo: Courtesy of Diesel
But when it comes to combining a contemporary sense of community with great fashion, no one has done it better than Diesel's Glenn Martens. His Wednesday show began 72 hours earlier, when the studio offered open access to the audience via cameras. So everyone could see Martens and his team preparing for the show. Then, on the day of the show, about 1,000 people around the world were treated to a sort of front-row seat via a live video call. From their rooms, their offices, wherever, their faces appeared in the form of grids of faces on giant screens placed around the performance hall. Most people watched soberly and intently, but many others took the opportunity to show off their partially covered breasts, put on makeup, show off their pets, and act like maniacs.
Diesel
Photo: Courtesy of Diesel
It was genius. Meanwhile, the models paraded in front of the screens, often just inches from the real audience. Martens therefore killed several birds with one stone. And if this show had only been a technological advance in audience involvement, it would have been a failure. But the clothes looked great. Martens introduced a number of techniques at Diesel, including denim and other materials that were burned to create new textures and patterns, as well as knits that appear oddly hairy (or matted) and printed dresses that are aggressively shredded. But he has now refined many of these ideas, and the results are visible.
Fendi
Photo: Courtesy of Fendi
Fendi was understated and classic. Kim Jones, creative director of the Rome-based house, found his starting point during a random archive search, when he landed on a Lagerfeld collection from 1984. Given the time period, this led to a connection to the British fashion movement known as the New Romantics, a favorite touchstone of Jones. He described the collection to me as the idea of people dressing chic. This is exactly how the Romans dress.
Fendi
Photo: Courtesy of Fendi
The driving force behind this cleverly understated show was the cut, which gave a more linear line than a broad-shouldered line. It looks fresh. The palette also included Roman black, cobalt blues, gray, camel, moss green and a touch of pale yellow with Italian and English fabrics. This season, many designers are treating sheepskin in a new way, but Jones and the artisans at Fendi have gone further. They shave the hair almost completely, then needle the skin all over, giving it an original feel and weight. Not quite like wool, but more like sheepskin either.
Max Mara
Photo: Courtesy of Max Mara
This morning, Max Mara held its fall show in a vast building that resembled a basketball court, and the scene of rows and rows of guests perched on white blocks prompted my colleague Jessica Willis, fashion director from Cuts, remarking that it looked like a film of a fashion show.
Well, she wasn't out of line. While the guests were still standing in the middle of the runway, chatting etc., a lone model came out from backstage and started walking. This cleared the decks. Then the rest of the show begins.
Max Mara
Photo: Courtesy of Max Mara
The clothes were ultra chic and sober, from the first look: a long navy blue coat with soft shoulders over black shorts and black tights. Some models even wore black gloves to complete the look and bring home a sobering, understated elegance.
You can read a lot about a fashion show. At a time when many people are worried about the economy and the future, when there are at least two major military conflicts, and when child poverty is increasing in many countries, including the United States, it There is a logical reason to present sustainable fashion.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thecut.com/article/milan-fashion-review-diesel-fendi-max-mara.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Milanese fashion review: Diesel, Fendi, Max Mara
- Mark Wahlberg provides update on Uncharted sequel | Entertainment
- China is making progress on two fronts at Busan table tennis world Xinhua
- The Power of Black Dollars: Funding Tech Entrepreneurs
- What is norovirus?Inside the stomach bug that spreads across Tohoku
- The new detection method aims to warn of landslide tsunamis
- First US moon landing since 1972 as private spacecraft lands on lunar surface
- Martha Reeves to host reception in Plymouth ahead of Hollywood Walk of Fame
- A Marco Rossi breakout lurks beneath the surface – Minnesota Wild
- Star forward Kiki Iriafen talks humor, basketball and fashion
- Google to pause Gemini AI image generator after inaccurate images
- US investigates whether AT&T outage was cyber attack – National and International News – ENJ February 22, 2024 –