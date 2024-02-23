Milanese fashion review: Diesel, Fendi, Max Mara

Photo: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images, Cathy Horyn, courtesy of Diesel

Commercial juggernaut Milan has begun, and it reminds us (as if we needed it) that shows are rarely all about exciting fashion. It's also about creating a sense of belonging and community and, of course, fueling your personal brand.

On Wednesday, the dapper and inexhaustibly charming Brunello Cucinelli served Veuve Clicquot and his practical wisdom to hundreds of journalists and retailers flocking to a greenhouse erected in the courtyard of his company's Milan offices. The weather was sunny but cool, and the temperature suddenly rose when you entered the plant-strewn room. In several vignettes meant to evoke a café, a library or a newspaper office, an apparently very slow newspaper; typewriters were manual models dressed in layered knits, shearling vests and tailored suits.

Brunello Cucinelli

Photo: Cathy Horyn

You can understand why Cucinelli prefers the term soft luxury on quiet luxury, as there is usually a metallic thread or embroidery to liven up one's plain, expensive sportswear. But he's really splitting hairs. The Cucinelli brand, and the source of its success, speaks of a lifestyle, whose roots are more sincerely bourgeois than insensitive and cold haute couture.

Yoshiki has gained an international reputation as a rock and classical musician; and in Japan he is known for his Yoshikimono clothing brand, which draws on his family's ties to kimono production. The 58-year-old artist and entrepreneur now wants to add haute couture to his CV, which also includes winemaking and a recent collaboration with Baccarat.

Yoshiki

Photo: Gaspar J. Ruiz Lindberg/Courtesy of Maison Yoshiki

Unsurprisingly, his mostly black clothes are sleek, low-rise pants; coats and fitted jackets with fake-fur trimmings; satin or jersey dresses open to the body or with futuristic wings growing on them have a performance quality. Maison Yoshikis clothes are all made in Europe and owe something to the Mugler style. For the finale, Yoshiki played two pieces on a transparent acrylic piano, including the aria Nessun dorma by Puccinis Turandot. He seemed completely cold about his abilities as a designer, which is perhaps not surprising at all.

Diesel

Photo: Courtesy of Diesel

But when it comes to combining a contemporary sense of community with great fashion, no one has done it better than Diesel's Glenn Martens. His Wednesday show began 72 hours earlier, when the studio offered open access to the audience via cameras. So everyone could see Martens and his team preparing for the show. Then, on the day of the show, about 1,000 people around the world were treated to a sort of front-row seat via a live video call. From their rooms, their offices, wherever, their faces appeared in the form of grids of faces on giant screens placed around the performance hall. Most people watched soberly and intently, but many others took the opportunity to show off their partially covered breasts, put on makeup, show off their pets, and act like maniacs.

Diesel

Photo: Courtesy of Diesel

It was genius. Meanwhile, the models paraded in front of the screens, often just inches from the real audience. Martens therefore killed several birds with one stone. And if this show had only been a technological advance in audience involvement, it would have been a failure. But the clothes looked great. Martens introduced a number of techniques at Diesel, including denim and other materials that were burned to create new textures and patterns, as well as knits that appear oddly hairy (or matted) and printed dresses that are aggressively shredded. But he has now refined many of these ideas, and the results are visible.

Fendi

Photo: Courtesy of Fendi

Fendi was understated and classic. Kim Jones, creative director of the Rome-based house, found his starting point during a random archive search, when he landed on a Lagerfeld collection from 1984. Given the time period, this led to a connection to the British fashion movement known as the New Romantics, a favorite touchstone of Jones. He described the collection to me as the idea of ​​people dressing chic. This is exactly how the Romans dress.

Fendi

Photo: Courtesy of Fendi

The driving force behind this cleverly understated show was the cut, which gave a more linear line than a broad-shouldered line. It looks fresh. The palette also included Roman black, cobalt blues, gray, camel, moss green and a touch of pale yellow with Italian and English fabrics. This season, many designers are treating sheepskin in a new way, but Jones and the artisans at Fendi have gone further. They shave the hair almost completely, then needle the skin all over, giving it an original feel and weight. Not quite like wool, but more like sheepskin either.

Max Mara

Photo: Courtesy of Max Mara

This morning, Max Mara held its fall show in a vast building that resembled a basketball court, and the scene of rows and rows of guests perched on white blocks prompted my colleague Jessica Willis, fashion director from Cuts, remarking that it looked like a film of a fashion show.

Well, she wasn't out of line. While the guests were still standing in the middle of the runway, chatting etc., a lone model came out from backstage and started walking. This cleared the decks. Then the rest of the show begins.

Max Mara

Photo: Courtesy of Max Mara

The clothes were ultra chic and sober, from the first look: a long navy blue coat with soft shoulders over black shorts and black tights. Some models even wore black gloves to complete the look and bring home a sobering, understated elegance.

You can read a lot about a fashion show. At a time when many people are worried about the economy and the future, when there are at least two major military conflicts, and when child poverty is increasing in many countries, including the United States, it There is a logical reason to present sustainable fashion.