GUCCI Corporate eMerchandising Coordinator – Men's Categories at Gucci





Role Mission The position is part of the WW Digital Commerce and Performance and will work within the Corporate eMerchandising team. He/she will report to the Corporate eMerchandising and Digital Visual Merchandising Manager. He/She will contribute to the definition and execution of a 360° digital merchandising approach for Gucci.com, ensuring that the company's merchandising strategy is correctly translated into the digital context, paying particular attention to specific cross-channel needs. The Corporate E-Merchandising Coordinator will work primarily in collaboration with the Global Merchandising, WW digital merchandising, Photostudio and ABO, Global Content, Copy and regional e-merchandising teams. Main responsibilities DIGITAL BUSINESS FOR MEN You will be responsible for developing, planning and executing e-merchandising strategies dedicated to the men's product category. Monitoring sales performance and identifying opportunities for improvement

Take full advantage of successful products by implementing timely promotional strategies.

Monitoring arrivals of new products and managing deliveries of postponed products

Management of category pages and gift pages across all channels (.COM, Gucci App)

Ensure product relevance aligns with communications efforts for a consistent user journey across all pages of the site

Explore and implement site features to improve the digital customer experience in line with business objectives

Coordinate Gucci Client Services (G9) sample selections for key areas

Presentation of the sales campaign and product purchasing briefing

Ensure high efficiency and branding in ad hoc cross-category page planning, with emphasis on cross-category projects, special capsules and giveaway page redesigns. Text & Photography + OUTPUT LIST You will be responsible for coordinating the creation of text and photographic briefs, as well as managing release lists for our photo studio and copy team. Fully responsible for creating the Men's collection brief and release list for editorial and photography aligning priorities with drop defined delivery window assets.

In coordination with Women's eMerchandisers, develop the Women's collection brief for editorial and photography by aligning priorities with delivery window assets defined by drop.

Integrate all web-specific business needs into the product shots strategy. Set special assets such as model videos, 3D images, special still life photos and 360° views

Resumption of samples and monitoring of deliveries

Photo studio briefing

Weekly calls with Photostudio to track and prioritize asset deliveries

Provide innovative solutions/competitor monitoring on filming, viewing and product presentation methods

Coordinate with copy team to ensure products go live Key requirements Solid prior experience of at least 3 years in Retail/Luxury Retail in Merchandising or Purchasing. Digital merchandising experience strongly preferred

Strong analytical skills and good command of Google Analytics

Passion for the fashion industry, commercial awareness with knowledge of competitors

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to facilitate and work internally with all teams

Ability to manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment with excellent time management and problem-solving skills

Enthusiastic, open-minded and sociable person, eager to work and interact with people in a dynamic and stimulating environment.

Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office

Fluent English Gucci is committed to building a diverse workforce. We believe that diversity in all its forms – gender, age, nationality, culture, religious beliefs and sexual orientation – enriches the workplace. This opens up opportunities for individuals to express their talent, both individually and collectively, and helps strengthen our ability to adapt to a changing world. As an equal opportunity employer, we welcome and consider applications from all qualified candidates, regardless of their origin.

