Kylie Kelce Makes Her Fashion Week Debut in an Unexpected Sheer Top





Kylie Kelce is entering her fashion era. The WAG, 31, recently attended her first ever show at Milan Fashion Week. On February 22, the mother of three sat front row at the Alberta Ferrettis Fall/Winter 20242025 show, wearing a gray velvet pantsuit with pronounced shoulder pads and a surprisingly sheer white button-down, which she kept closed until 'to the top button. Kelce completed the look with a silver clutch. As for glam, Kelce kept things simple, wearing her blonde hair down and opting for a taupe look and a subtle touch of contour. She reposted two Instagram Stories from the event, including a photo shared by Jodi Kahn, vice president of luxury fashion at Neiman Marcus. Kelce, the best seatmate at my very first fashion show, captioned the photo, before adding: And thanks for putting up with my coughing fit. This is our queen with whom we can identify! Instagram/@elenamonteroing,@jodi_kahn Kylie Kelce may not be the first WAG you'd expect to see at Milan Fashion Week, but she lives by at least one strict style rule. As a woman who grew up in Pennsylvania and is married to Eagles player Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce refuses to don another NFL team's products. In fact, she didn't even wear Chiefs gear to cheer on her brother-in-law Travis Kelce during the Super Bowl, instead choosing to wear a red Cincinnati Bearcats top in honor of her college football days. TikTok Content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from Since. To be clear, I'm like an Eagles fan in that if Jason was going to play for another team, I'd wear Kelce. I wouldn't wear another team's clothes, she said, by TikTok video shared by the NFL. I thought about it several times. I couldn't do it. Of course, the Kelce are known for staying true to themselves no matter how much spotlight is on them. What we do our best to maintain is a feeling of authenticity, Kelce said recently. Charm. We never want to be people we're not, mainly because our daughters are watching us. We want to make sure that we treat people with kindness, that we continue to stay grounded, that we continue to act the way we always have so that our daughters understand that this is how you should behave.

