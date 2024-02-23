The Quest to Find the Perfect Graduation Dress





This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at VCU chapter. You're probably looking at the title of this article and wondering: why is she looking for a graduation dress? It's only February. Although it's only February, the semester is only 15 weeks long and is already in week six, which means Mother's Day is next weekend and I should already have a job with planned social benefits. But I digress. Over the last four years, graduation has been popping up in my mind and I've always told myself to stay present and in the moment, and even though it partially worked, another part of my brain was focused on this that I should wear to graduation. After all, it's my first real graduation, my 2020 and 2021 high school graduates can relate to this one! However, a few weeks ago I started looking for the perfect graduation dress. I had my first hiccup a few minutes into the search; Maybe I've been living under a rock for 21 years, but apparently people wear white robes when they graduate. While I think this makes sense given that white will keep you cool in hot weather by reflecting the sun, we VCU grads need to wear black Judge Judy style dresses that will absorb the sun and make us look great. way too warm. On the other hand, white as well as more neutral colors like a creamy yellow, or even red, nude with me here, would complement unflattering dresses. Some examples of dresses that fit this description are here, hereAnd here. As my search continued, I began to wonder if I really should search so carefully and put so much pressure on myself to find the perfect dress. I mean, do I only want to wear this dress once, or do I want to invest in a dress that I can wear to other important life events? This question stuck in my mind when I realized that it was really difficult to find a dress for this occasion that would cost less than $100. Although I didn't expect a graduation dress that fits my style to be very affordable, follow-up questions could be asked such as: Is it really ethical and sustainable to spend $100 on a dress that you will you wear it once? When I graduated high school, I bought a dress that I thought I would wear for years, but my style at 17 is extremely different from my style now, and I thank God for that, but my style will it further radically evolve? Maybe in 10 years I wish I wore a jumpsuit until I graduated or wore my hair differently. While this may be true, I feel like no matter what we wear on special occasions, we wish we could change something about our look in a few years. As a result, I think I'm going to take this dilemma and turn it into a time capsule that I can look back on in twenty years and think Wow, I was so ahead of my time! or Why didn't I burn this thing years ago?

