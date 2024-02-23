The spring fashion show celebrates its 40th anniversary on March 2

An evening outfit that says indulgence.

Pieces inspired by the value of friendships.

Clothing that offers commentary on disability and deformity.

Tailor-made solutions for sports teams who practice in cold environments.

These are just some of the fashion statements from undergraduate designers in the Cornell Fashion Collective will perform as a group in the 40th Spring Fashion Show, which will take place March 2 at 7 p.m. at Barton Hall. Doors will open at 6 a.m.; tickets are $10 for general admission and $25 for friends and family; VIP seats are already sold out.

After the pandemic disruption that canceled the 2020 show, made the 21 view online only and allowed the 22 to make history as the only CFC parade take place outside, this is the second consecutive show in its traditional Barton Hall environs. Organizers hope to restore some stability to the event, a benchmark for dozens of designers in levels 1 to 4, many of whom aspire to careers in fashion.

Anna Paaske '24, chair of the board of directors of the Cornell Fashion Collective, holds a meeting of the CFC creative team in the Martha Van Rensselaer Auditorium. The 40th CFC Spring Runway will take place March 2 at 7 p.m. at Barton Hall.

We're kind of going back to CFC's roots, said Anna Paaske, 24, a fashion design management student and president of the collective. This is our 40th annual show, so it’s a big milestone for us.

The group was founded in 1984 as the Cornell Design League by Onslo Harrington '88 and Laura Russell '88, and was renamed the Cornell Fashion Collective in 2011. Kim Phoenix, CFC faculty advisor, '12, MA '18, lecturer in the Department of Human-Centered Design. , of the College of Human Ecology (CHE), has a long history with the club, beginning more than 25 years ago with his work in the costume shop of the College of Arts and Sciences' theater department.

She first became involved in the club as an undergraduate student in 2010 and has been an advisor since 2019, succeeding her mentor, CHE Senior Lecturer Anita Racine, Ph.D. 96.

I like how inclusive it is, that you don't have to be a fashion major to be a part of this program, Phoenix said. CFC is close to my heart, and continuing Anita Racine's legacy of perfection and attention to detail is something that is very close to my heart.

The 40th annual show will include several nods to the past.

Paaske said this year the facility at Barton will be more intimate than last year, when the track was about three-quarters the length of the indoor track. For 2024, a raised stage will complete the track, which will be shorter.

We're trying to provide an even more enhanced runway experience, said Mattie Nguyen, 25, a fashion design management student and creative director of CFC. I think everyone is excited to see him get back to where he started.

Angela Lan '24 works on her line for the Cornell Fashion Collective spring show in the design studios in the Human Ecology building. Lan is also design director for levels 3 and 4.

For Angela Lan 24, CFC's design director for levels 3 and 4 and one of around 50 designers who will showcase their clothing lines, excitement also comes from taking a big step towards a career in fashion .

P.being unhappy with a senior collection will be a defining moment for me, said Lan, a fashion design student whose line of handcrafted evening wear is called blouissant (dazzling), embodying the philosophy of indulgence. It is the culmination of my experiences at Cornell and represents the unique perspective I have developed as a designer.

Ashlynn Lee, 24, a fashion design student, said her collection was a nod to her friends at CFC and beyond.

I'm surrounded by brilliant, caring people who make life amazing, Lee said. My pieces are inspired by the relationship between clothing and an attitude of comfortable confidence. I wanted to create clothes that let the wearer feel what I feel when I hang out with my friends.

Lee said she appreciated the professionalism that the creative process fostered. The show is a fabulous accountability method, she said, to ensure we complete work on our portfolios in a timely manner.

MiaBachrack24 fits a model with one of her designs in preparation for the CFC fashion show on March 2 at Barton Hall.

For Mia Bachrack, 25, a fashion design student, her collection, Bound to Absolute Malformation, is based on her disability.

My collection is a commentary on deformity, asking whether the medical clothing that brings us back to the common are not devices we can adopt for beauty or fashion, she said. It's a reflection on my life with a chronic illness and how I can use my disability and all its features as a source of inspiration.

Beckett Fine '24, a fashion design student and CFC merchandise director, was inspired by Cornell student-athletes preparing for their sports in winter weather. He focused on rowing, football, soccer and lacrosse.

After enduring three brutal winters at Cornell, Fine said, I began to wonder how athletes handled freezing temperatures during their seasons. Through numerous interviews, I discovered that many teams lacked equipment suitable for such difficult conditions. This realization inspired me to reinvent their uniforms, prioritizing thermal comfort and uniqueness.

Paaske said the creators will take center stage on March 2, but the show couldn't go on without the nearly 100 club members whose work behind the scenes makes the show happen, she said. declared. From the creation and dismantling of Barton to finding sponsors and fundraising, it's a huge undertaking.

Logistically, there's a lot going on behind the scenes, and on the day of the show, no one really realizes it, Phoenix said. There are so many unsung heroes who provide a great platform for their fellow students to showcase their work.

As always, Level 1 and 2 designers must design their garments based on a prescribed theme. For level 1, this year's theme is exposure, which can mean either photography and lighting, or hiding and revealing the body, its identity, etc.

For level 2, it's Obscura, from camera obscura, an ancient photographic technique in which an image is projected onto a wall of a dark room through a small hole at the opposite end of the room. Designers are encouraged to draw inspiration from the role of framing and format in distorting and transforming their images and ideas.

Some designers will present their collections at the second annual edition Fashion and Design Expo 24, organized by the Department of Human-Centered Design in the College of Human Ecology. This year's event will take place on April 11 at Home Studios, 873 Broadway in New York.