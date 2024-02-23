Why can't I wear a dress? What schools can learn from preschools about supporting trans children

A new group of young children have just started school for the first time, and many are excited about making new friends, uniforms and being at a big school.

But for trans kids, starting school can be a much more daunting process.

They probably left preschools and daycares where they had the freedom to wear whatever they wanted and play whatever they wanted, whether it was dinosaurs, dolls, or costumes. The boy who likes to be Rapunzel was probably considered cute and the girl who always played pirates was encouraged to do so.

But school culture is much more cisnormative. This means that schools tend to assume that children can be divided into boys and girls and that everyone is comfortable in the category they are in.





You can see this formally, with boys' and girls' uniforms and toilets, and informally, with boys and girls forming different friendship groups and playing different games at lunch.

This makes it difficult for trans children to feel like although they belong at school. Trans students often have lower levels of well-being And lower academic performance than non-trans students.

My research focuses on what schools can learn from preschools and other early learning settings, such as daycares, about how to support trans students.





My research

In 2023, I partnered with P-TYE, an advocacy network for parents of trans children. The study, currently undergoing peer review, looked at how we can integrate support for trans children across a range of services including education, medicine and mental health.

Through P-TYE and broader networks, we recruited 12 families with trans children. The children were on average 13 years old and had been recognized as trans between the ages of two and ten.

In interviews, I talked to them about their experiences with childcare and school. Three themes emerged.

1. The importance of being child-centered

Early childhood education services are child-centered. This means that educators are trained to place a child's belonging, becoming and being at the center of their program (in accordance with the Early childhood learning framework). This includes freely exploring gender and their identity.

As one parent told us, her trans daughter had an incredible kindergarten teacher.

who would take old curtains and make things [] those three-tiered skirts that were heavy and made beautiful sounds and they caressed you when you wore them and [my child] I found such joy in these creations.

Another child showed her adoptive parents a photo of herself at daycare

disguised as pushing a pram with a baby in it. And she's carrying a purse and jewelry and everything. She is about three years old in the photo. And she said, that's the first time I knew I was a girl.

In contrast, trans identity at school often means breaking the rules. Parents in the study described examples of schools not letting trans students express their identities.

Every day she asked me why can't I wear a dress to school? Why do I have to go to the boys' bathroom? They're mean to me when I'm in there.

2. Not categorizing children by gender

Parents in the study also reported that children were not assigned gender by preschool routines. As one interviewee said:

all children use the same toilets [] they [were called the] cockatoos and koalas or whatever [] they have never been separated by sex.

But at school, children faced daily choices about whether they were a boy or a girl. One parent described how one class separated lunch boxes for boys and girls. Their trans child stood out with this pink bottle with unicorns in a sea of ​​dinosaurs.

Children must also wear the appropriate uniform, be in the correct line for sports, and use their assigned restroom. bullying victim by other students when they try.

A child survived kindergarten by walking. She told her parents

I just realized that if I wasn't still, I was less of a target, so I just made sure in kindergarten to keep moving and I never stopped moving.

For non-binary children who don't feel like a boy or a girl, school presents a more complex set of challenges.

One parent spoke of a lucky break at the school party with gifts for a boy or girl. They said it signaled to their child that I must be one of these things or the other and told my child that they had no place in the world.



3. Support for educators

Research shows having teachers who are positive about gender diversity is crucial to the well-being of trans students.

My interviews also suggested that responses to trans children often depend on individual educators and schools. Many preschool educators were supportive and very supportive of changing pronouns, like immediately. But as one parent said in the study, a caregiver was quoted as saying: I'm not going to play that name game and I refused to use a child's new name.

Some teachers have made a difference. A welfare officer brought out all the uniforms and asked which one would you like to wear?

During a school sports day, a trans boy was allowed to compete against the boys. As his parent said:

he was never a sporting child. He came last and everything, but it made him really happy to be with the boys.

Another teacher was fantastic but a bit old school saying I didn't know what to do, what to call him, what to say. I'm really at sea here.

This suggests that preschool and school teachers need to have access to education and resourcesso the question of whether students receive support is not left to chance.





What should schools do differently?

Schools should take the lead from preschool learning environments and stop sorting students based on their gender.

This could mean:

have a range of uniform items for children to choose from, as some schools already do

more washrooms for all genders, where privacy is protected for all students

Preferred nouns and pronouns should be easy to change in school systems and teachers should use them.

Teachers also need access to resources and information to be able to confidently discuss gender. This must be part of a whole school approach to support trans students and their families.