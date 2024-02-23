Fashion
Milan Fashion Week showcases emerging black designers, launches initiative to fight discrimination
From left, designers Glen and Bruce Proctor pose for portraits in front of their creations at the fashion center of the women's fall-winter 2024-25 collection presented in Milan, northern Italy, Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Source: AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
Milan Fashion Week showcases emerging black designers, launches initiative to fight discrimination
Colleen Barry
READING TIME: 4 MIN.
Milan Fashion Week highlighted diversity and as part of a new initiative to promote inclusion across the industry and the return of a showcase for underrepresented designers as five days of previews of mainly women's clothing for fall-winter 2024-25 began on Wednesday.
An agreement signed Tuesday by the Italian Fashion Council, a government anti-discrimination office and a non-profit organization promoting African fashion aims to “trace, identify and combat” discriminatory practices. The initiative will begin with a broad survey aimed at creating a snapshot of the representation of women, people of color and other underrepresented groups in the industry, from fashion houses to suppliers.
The president of Italy's National Fashion Chamber, Carlo Capasa, told The Associated Press he hoped to have results within a year.
Capasa said he was approached by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's anti-discrimination office for the initiative “to understand what can be done better”, harnessing the fashion industry as a closely watched agent of change in the Company.
“I don't think an association like ours can solve the problem (of discrimination), or it would be very simple to solve. I think we can try to make a small contribution,” Capasa said, adding that the role of government was essential. “The level of awareness has changed, which is already a step forward.”
The Italian fashion industry has been under pressure since the Black Lives Matters movement to be more transparent about the representation of people of color in decision-making roles. But determining the numbers has been hampered by privacy limitations that Capasa said the new investigation hopes to overcome.
He distinguished the initiative's behind-the-scenes focus compared to other initiatives promoting designers of color, like We Are Made in Italy, which mentors designers of color living and working in Italy, and the Black Carpet Awards , which honor diversity in all sectors.
Fashion Hub showcases emerging black designers
The Fashion Hub once again showcased emerging designers from underrepresented communities, with US brands BruceGlen and anOnlyChild and UK brand Sabirah. The initiative, sponsored by Teneshia Carr of Blanc Magazine and the Italian Fashion Council, provides a space to meet buyers and the fashion community looking for new brands.
Bruce and Glen Proctor, the twins behind the BruceGlen brand, gave superhero vibes in their colorful “Thrills” tracksuits with layered V-cuffs reminiscent of Michael Jackson's Thriller jacket. Bruce in burgundy, purple, pumpkin and umber, and Glen in bright fuchsia and aubergine with an aqua blue base.
With a collection built around a light-catching mix of rainbow colors, BruceGlen focuses not on the basics, but on the joy of spreading.
“That's our goal with BruceGlen, to design clothing that sparks joy. When I look in the mirror in this outfit, it makes me smile,” Bruce said.
Deborah Latouche's latest Sabirah collection is inspired by Dominique Deveraux, the first black fictional character featured in the 1980s television series “Dynasty.”
“She wore head-to-toe monochrome, with a matching hat, matching bag and matching shoes. She was just everything,” Latouche said. “Definitely, in the UK, we thought, 'we're seeing someone who has an incredible presence on television.' '”
Latouche recreated the Deveraux spirit with a liquid gold dress cascading over the train silhouette and topped with a snood, a look worthy of any red carpet and in keeping with the brand's philosophy of modesty.
Maxwell Osborne drew inspiration from his Jamaican roots for his New York-based anOnlyChild collection, creating looks from mostly deadstock fabrics that suggest a refined reuse of second-hand objects.
“My family grew up with nothing, but their uniforms for school always had to be ironed and clean. But they didn't have shoes either,” said Osborne, a self-taught art student who cut his teeth at Sean's John, the brand of Puff Daddy. There was this joy and playfulness. It was their world. »
|
Sources
2/ https://www.edgemedianetwork.com/story/331616
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Milan Fashion Week showcases emerging black designers, launches initiative to fight discrimination
- Mary Trump comments on Donald Trump's net worth
- Israel-Gaza: World Food Program halts shipments to northern Gaza | BBC News
- Public Affairs Office | US charges four sailors from Arabian Sea ship carrying suspected Iranian-made advanced conventional weapons
- Actor Sokka Defends Netflix Avatar After Fans' Outrage Over Sexism
- Bridgit Mendler, a former Disney actor turned space startup CEO, is aiming for the stars
- Why Republicans Bus Migrants to Democratic-led Cities
- Measles outbreak 'just a plane ride away', Manitoba health official warns
- China's 'friendship envoys' to return to US zoo as Beijing revives panda diplomacy
- Why can't I wear a dress? What schools can learn from preschools about supporting trans children
- Philips launches LumiGuide imaging technology
- GOP impeachment probes have doubts as lawmakers grill James Biden