Texas school legally punished black student for hairstyle, judge rules

ANAHUAC, Texas (AP)A Black high school students A months-long sentence imposed by his Texas school district for refusing to change his hairstyle does not violate a new state law that prohibits hair discrimination based on race, a judge ruled Thursday.

Darryl Georges18, has not attended her regular classes at a Houston-area high school since Aug. 31 because the Barbers Hill district says the length of her hair violates its dress code.

The district sued, claiming that George's long hair, which he wears tied up and twisted on top of his head, violates its policy because it would fall below his shirt collar, eyebrows or earlobes. ears when they are lowered. The district said other students with space comply with the length policy.

After approximately three hours of testimony in Anahuac, State District Judge Chap Cain III came out in favor of the school district, saying its policy is not discriminatory because the CROWN Act does not say that long hair exemptions can be granted for hairstyles protected by law, including docs. And he said courts should not attempt to rewrite legislation.

AP correspondent Mike Hempen reports on the ruling in a Texas hair discrimination lawsuit.

Judges should not legislate from their seats and I am not about to start today, Cain said.

The CROWN Act, which took effect in September, prohibits hair discrimination based on race and prohibits employers and schools from penalizing people because of hair texture or protective hairstyles, including afros, braids, locs , twists or Bantu knots.

The judge encouraged George to ask the state legislature or school board to resolve the issue.

The Georges family also filed a complaint formal complaint with the Texas Education Agency and a federal civil rights lawsuit against Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, as well as the school district, alleging they failed to enforce the CROWN Act. The trial is before a federal judge in Galveston.

Allie Booker, Georges' attorney, said she plans to seek an injunction in the federal lawsuit to stop Georges' punishment and will also appeal Thursday's ruling.

For most of the school year, George, a junior, has either served a school suspension at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu or participated in an off-site disciplinary program.

The Texas legal system has validated our position that the district's dress code does not violate the CROWN Act and that the CROWN Act does not give students unrestricted freedom of speech, Barbers Hill Superintendent Greg Poole said. in a press release.

The district did not present any witnesses, but only submitted evidence that included an affidavit from the district superintendent defending the dress code policy. Her lawyers argued that the dress code policy does not violate the CROWN Act because the law does not mention or cover hair length.

Before the trial, George and his mother, Darresha George, said they were optimistic.

Wearing locs is how I feel closer to my people. This is how I feel closer to my ancestors. It's just me. That's how I am, George said.

After the ruling, George and his mother cried and refused to speak to reporters.

Candice Matthews, a spokeswoman for the Georges family, said the 18-year-old asked her as he left the courthouse: Is this all because of my hair? I can't go to school because of my hair?

Testifying for George, Democratic state Rep. Ron Reynolds, one of the co-authors of the CROWN Act, said that while protecting hair length was not specifically mentioned in the CROWN Act, it was deducted.

Anyone familiar with braids, locs and twists knows that it requires a certain amount of length, Reynolds said.

It's almost impossible for a person to comply with that (grooming) policy and wear that protective hairstyle, he said.

Reynolds said he was disappointed by the decision and would introduce a bill for a new version of the CROWN Act that specifically mentions protecting hair length.

The goal of the legislation is to protect students like Darryl, the same students that Barbers Hill discriminated against because of their braids and twists, Reynolds said.

U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, a New Jersey Democrat who tried to pass a federal version of the CROWN Act, called Thursday's decision a terrible interpretation of the CROWN Act.

This is what we mean by institutional racism, Coleman said on X.

In his statement, Poole pushed back against allegations that the district's dress code is racist, saying such allegations undermine efforts to combat actions that violate constitutionally protected rights.

In a paid ad in January in the Houston Chronicle, Poole wrote that districts with a traditional dress code are safer and have better academic performance, and that being an American requires conforming.

Barbers Hills' hair policy was also challenged in a federal lawsuit filed in May 2020 by two other students. Both left high school, but one returned after a federal judge granted a temporary injunction, saying there was a strong likelihood that his rights to free speech and absence of racial discrimination would be violated if it were excluded. This trial is ongoing.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70