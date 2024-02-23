BRIEF NEWS CHINA: February 22, 2024





Adidas Originals and Edison Chen recently announcement the release of a co-created shoe, Clot Superstar by Edison Chen. The collaboration aims to integrate the heritages of the two major brands. Fangs today announcement singer and dancer Liu Yuxin as the brand's new global ambassador. In the accompanying poster, Liu wears classic black clogs, Stormtrooper clogs in the brand's Frozen Earth color, and black Snow Bound sandals. Balenciaga will socket its spring 2025 women's and men's collections will be presented in Shanghai on May 30. This will be creative director Demna's first Asian show for the brand, and it will be the third overseas show for Balenciaga following the spring 2023 series in New York and the 2024 series in Los Angeles. . This is one of the most important events for Balenciaga in the Chinese market in recent years, signaling the brand's continued investment in Chinese consumers. Marc Jacobs is exhorting the New York federal court to dismiss a lawsuit centered on the Tote Bag brand. The lawsuit was filed by Guangzhou Xiao Ling Wan Trading Co., a Guangzhou-based handbag retailer, accusing Marc Jacobs of fraudulently claiming trademark infringement and ultimately leading to the removal of three handbag styles from their listings on Amazon. Pharrell Williams, creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, recently announcement a collaboration project with American rapper Tyler. A brand new capsule collection designed by him will be released as part of Spring Series 2024 on March 21, including golf-inspired knitwear and a special edition Courrier Lozine 110 suitcase priced at 68,000 euros ($73,645). This is Williams' first collaborative artistic project since taking on the role. In 2023, several major Chinese cities experimented a reversal of declining marriage rates, attributed to pent-up demand after the pandemic and increased migration. Cities in Jiangsu province and Shanghai reported a significant increase in the number of marriages compared to 2022. However, the overall population decline remains a concern, despite government efforts, such as increasing subsidies and childcare assistance. While experts predict a slight increase in China's overall population in 2024 due to factors such as pent-up demand for childbirth, they warn that it will be difficult to reverse the long-term decline in births due to low birth rates and declining numbers of women of childbearing age. age. On February 19, the Prada group announcement its participation in the industry's Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), the fashion working group. By joining the working group, the Prada group intends to drive change and accelerate sustainable development processes. The SMI, proposed and led by Charles III, then Prince of Wales and current King of the United Kingdom, at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, aims to unite global forces to collectively fight climate change, protect biodiversity and , ultimately achieve sustainable development. The Lanvin Group has released its preliminary annual report for the period ending December 2023: sales increased 1% year-on-year to 426 million euros ($476.16 million). Despite difficult market conditions, the group saw its sales grow by 8% year-on-year in the Greater China region and in the Asia-Pacific market. For the 12 months ending December 31, 2023, outdoor sports brand Snow Peak saw sales and profits decline, below expectations. Sales declined 16.4% year-on-year to 25.7 billion yen ($234.2 million), ending the previous streak of 17 consecutive years of performance growth. By region, sales of Snow Peaks in the Japanese market amounted to 17.13 billion yen ($155.9 million), while sales in the overseas market reached 8.57 billion yen ($78. 1 million), accounting for 33.3% of total sales, up from 29.5% in 2022. In the Greater China market, sales of Snow Peaks in mainland China in 2023 were $1.13 billion. yen, or approximately $10.3 million. According to the brand's official WeChat account, as of December 31, 2023, Snow Peak China has opened flagship stores on three online platforms (WeChat, Tmall, JD.com) and a total of 28 offline authorized stores in 14 cities.

