J.Lo says her stylist begged her not to wear green Versace dress

Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download the app







It's 2000. Velvet tracksuits and low-rise jeans are all the rage, and Jennifer Lopez just caused a stir by walking the Grammy Awards red carpet in a flowing green jungle-print Versace dress.

The jungle print dress, with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, was one for the history books and yet it almost didn't have its moment.

In a new interview with VogueLopez revealed that her stylist at the time, Andrea Lieberman, begged her not to wear the dress to the awards show.

“It was a dress that other people had worn before,” Lopez said during the Vogue interview. “My stylist said, 'Please don't wear it. Someone else wore it.'”

Jennifer Lopez at the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000.



Steve Granitz/WireImage









But the musician thought the dress looked great and decided to wear it anyway.

“I was like, 'Well, you bought it, and it's the prettiest, so I'm going to wear it.' And that's what I did. And it made a lot of noise,” Lopez said.

The singer then compared her Versace dress to Marilyn Monroe's white backless dress in “The Seven Year Itch.”

“I guess every generation needs their iconic Marilyn dress, and this is this dress for this generation,” Lopez said. “Why did it become this? It was just at a time when the wind picked up, and I came out on stage, and it kind of happened.”

Jennifer Lopez at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards. This image shows the back of the Versace dress.



Steve Granitz/WireImage









That night, Lopez walked the red carpet with Sean “Diddy” Combs and earned his first Grammy nomination for best dance recording.

In 2017, she said Entertainment tonightIt was Carly Steel who felt people moving when she walked the red carpet.

“It was a strange feeling,” Lopez said. “I was like, ‘What’s happening?’ And my dress was coming down and I didn’t know it.”

Indeed, the singer was not the first person to wear this dress.

The semi-sheer number was revealed at the Versace Spring/Summer show during Milan Fashion Week in October 1999, where it was worn by model Amber Valletta.

In December 1999, Donatella Versace herself wore the dress to the Rock Style gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

In January 2000, about a month before the Grammys, Geri Halliwell of the Spice Girls wore the dress during the first edition of the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, France.

Even though Lopez wasn't the first to wear the dress, she was the one who made it iconic to the point that Google Image Search was created as a result.

In January 2015, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt wrote in an article for Project union saying that Lopez's green dress moment inspired Google's founders to create Google Image Search.

“After all, people wanted more than just text messages. This became evident after the 2000 Grammy Awards, where Jennifer Lopez wore a green dress that attracted worldwide attention,” Schmidt wrote. “At the time, it was the most popular search query we'd ever seen. But we had no foolproof way to get users exactly what they wanted: JLo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born.”