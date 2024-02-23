Judge rules hair length policies in Texas schools don't violate CROWN Act after suspension of black students

ANAHUAC, Texas A judge ruled Thursday that a Texas high school did not violate the state's CROWN Law by punishing a black teenager over the length of his dreadlocks.

State District Judge Chap Cain III ruled that the Barbers Hill Independent School District's clothing and grooming policies do not violate the CROWN Act, which prohibits race-based hair discrimination in the workplace, in school and in government housing. The decision was met with sighs and gasps from many gathered at the courthouse, which included supporters of student Darryl Georges and natural hair advocates.

Cain said district policy does not prohibit or discriminate against male students who wear braids, locs or twists.

Candice Matthews, a family spokeswoman, told reporters after the trial that George left with tears in his eyes and lamented the decision.

All because of my hair? he said, according to Matthews. I can't study because of my hair. I can't be with my peers and enjoy my first year because of my hair. Matthews said the family vowed not to give up. They would continue to fight.

The decision is the latest development in a months-long battle between the Georges family and the Barbers Hill Independent School District.

We appreciate the clarification for the court because this is an important issue, district representative Sara Leon said of the decision. We were happy to understand what the law means.

George, a student at Mont Belvieu School outside Houston, has been suspended from school or participating in an off-site disciplinary program since August, when school officials said George's hair violated a district dress code regulating the length of boys' hair.





Darryl George, an 18-year-old junior, in front of Barbers Hill High School on September 18, 2023, in Mont Belvieu, Texas Michael Wyke / AP File

George and his family refused to cut his hair, which he wears neatly braided on top of his head, away from his face and neck. They argued that George's punishment violated the newly implemented Estates. Crown Law. The district disputed that assertion, finding the law does not address hair length.

According to in the student manualmale students' hair cannot extend beyond the eyebrows or earlobes.

The district filed a lawsuit in September, asking that a judge clarify whether that was the case. Last month, Cain ordered the case to go to trial.

The case came down to whether district length regulations violated the CROWN Act. Cain ruled Thursday that it was not.

Locticians style people's hair during a protest in support of Darryl George in Baytown, Texas, on Wednesday. Char Adams/NBC News

The CROWN Act does not make those parts of Barbers Hills' dress code illegal, he said.

Leon, the district representative, said during the trial that the district's policy complies with the CROWN Act and prevents the school from discriminating against George on the basis of wearing dreadlocks, but he cannot wear them to a length exceeding the dress code.

She reiterated the district's contention that hair length is not covered by the law, and arguments that include length constitute additional protections beyond the ban on discrimination, protections that would supersede the other race-neutral school policies.

Allie Booker, the George family attorney, disagreed. She said protective styles often require length, achieved by adding synthetic or human hair to a person's hair. Under Barbers Hills policy, it would be impossible for students to wear protective clothing, Booker said.

People take part in a protest in support of Darryl George in Baytown, Texas, on Wednesday. Char Adams/NBC News

There is no CROWN Act, not at BHISD, she said, referring to the school. She later added in her closing argument: Their grooming code attacks style.

During the trial, Booker called state Rep. Ron Reynolds, who helped write the Texas CROWN Act, to the stand. He said the length is included in the law.

The length was inferred from the very nature of the style, Reynolds told the court. Anyone familiar knows that most protective styles require a certain length.

After the trial, Reynolds told reporters outside the courthouse that lawmakers would pass more laws so that Barbers Hill cannot circumvent a loophole and continue to discriminate against students.

Booker said the family plans to appeal the decision.

This isn't the first time the district has been at the center of conflict over its hair policy. In 2020, two students filed a complaint after being suspended along the length of their dreadlocks. Both students left the school and charges are ongoing. One eventually returned after a judge granted him a temporary injunction to return to campus.

