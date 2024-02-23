Fashion
Suspending Black Students Over Hairstyles Didn't Violate Law, Texas Judge Rules
A Texas judge ruled Thursday that the school district's dress code, which he used to suspend a black student last year for refusing to change the way he wore his hair, did not violate a state law. State supposed to prohibit racial discrimination against people. on their hairstyle.
The student, Darryl George, 18, has locs, or long rope-like strands of hair, that he pins on his head in a barrel, a protective style that his mother says reflects black culture. Since the start of his freshman year last August, he has faced a series of disciplinary actions at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, about 30 miles east of Houston, after refusing to cut his hair. He was separated from his classmates, received disciplinary notices, suspended in school and sent to an off-campus program.
Thursday's hearing, in the 253rd Judicial District Court in Anahuac, followed a complaint filed in September by the Barbers Hill Independent School District. The lawsuit argued that Mr. George violated the district's dress and grooming code because he wore his hair in braids and twists at a length that extended below the top of the collar of a T-shirt, below the eyebrows and/or under the earlobes when they are lowered.
The district asked State District Judge Chap B. Cain III to clarify whether the dress code violated a state law called the Texas CROWN Act, as alleged by the defendants, Mr. George and his mother, Darresha George. The law, which came into force on September 1, indicates a school district policy cannot discriminate against any hair texture or protective hairstyle commonly or historically associated with race. It doesn't specifically mention hair length.
The CROWN Act does not make the portions of Barbers Hill's clothing and grooming restrictions limiting the length of male students' hair illegal, Judge Cain said.
I'm not going to tell you it was an easy decision to make, the judge said. Speaking to the family, he encouraged them to go to the Legislature or the school board because the remedy you seek can be obtained through either agency.
Allie Booker, a lawyer for the Georges, said she would appeal the decision and seek an injunction to prevent the district from punishing Mr. George pending the outcome of a federal civil rights lawsuit that he and his mother have filed last year against the state's governor and attorney general.
The Georges left without commenting to the journalists, who were more than a dozen gathered at the courthouse. State Rep. Jolanda Jones said she walked them to their car.
When I walked Darryl and his mother to the car, I saw a child crying, he was upset and he didn't understand, Ms. Jones, a Democrat, said in an interview. His mother was visibly shaking.
Dr. Greg Poole, superintendent of the Barbers Hill Independent School District, said in an emailed statement that the decision affirms our position that the dress code does not violate state law, which does not give students unlimited expression.
The lawsuit is the latest development in a case that has sparked intense scrutiny of education and racial policies in the United States. At least 24 states have passed laws that prohibit discrimination against students or workers because of their hairstyle.
The case involving Mr. George began shortly after school officials objected to his position and told Ms. George that the length of her son's hair, even if it was pinned up, violated the district dress code. The district subjected him to sanctions, including suspension, after he refused to cut it.
Ms. George and her son filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in September against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who signed the law, and the Texas attorney general. 'State, Ken Paxton, saying they licensed the school. break the law.
Their suit seeks a temporary order to end Darryl's suspension while the case moves through the federal court system, and accuses Mr. Abbott and Mr. Paxton of knowingly or recklessly causing emotional distress to Ms. George and Darryl by not intervening.
Supporters of the family, including lawmakers and activists, also said the measures violated the Crown Law.
The family's lawsuit said Mr. George wears locs as an expression of cultural pride and claims his protections under the federal civil rights law are violated because the dress code policy disproportionately affects students black.
In October, Mr. George was transferred to an off-campus disciplinary program. In December, he was allowed to return to his high school, but was then suspended again, this time for 13 days.
In January, Mr. Poole, the superintendent, defended the policy in an advertisement published in The Houston Chronicleclaiming that districts with dress codes are safer and have better educational outcomes, and that being an American requires conformity.
Kitty Bennett contributed to the research.
