Suspending Black Students Over Hairstyles Didn't Violate Law, Texas Judge Rules

A Texas judge ruled Thursday that the school district's dress code, which he used to suspend a black student last year for refusing to change the way he wore his hair, did not violate a state law. State supposed to prohibit racial discrimination against people. on their hairstyle.

The student, Darryl George, 18, has locs, or long rope-like strands of hair, that he pins on his head in a barrel, a protective style that his mother says reflects black culture. Since the start of his freshman year last August, he has faced a series of disciplinary actions at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, about 30 miles east of Houston, after refusing to cut his hair. He was separated from his classmates, received disciplinary notices, suspended in school and sent to an off-campus program.

Thursday's hearing, in the 253rd Judicial District Court in Anahuac, followed a complaint filed in September by the Barbers Hill Independent School District. The lawsuit argued that Mr. George violated the district's dress and grooming code because he wore his hair in braids and twists at a length that extended below the top of the collar of a T-shirt, below the eyebrows and/or under the earlobes when they are lowered.

The district asked State District Judge Chap B. Cain III to clarify whether the dress code violated a state law called the Texas CROWN Act, as alleged by the defendants, Mr. George and his mother, Darresha George. The law, which came into force on September 1, indicates a school district policy cannot discriminate against any hair texture or protective hairstyle commonly or historically associated with race. It doesn't specifically mention hair length.