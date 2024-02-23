



In his famous column for Harper's Bazaar, legendary editor Diana Vreeland posed numerous challenges to our readers: Why don't you rinse your child's blonde hair with dead champagne to keep it golden? Why didn't you make every room in all green colors? Why don't you order a Schiaparellis cellophane belt with your name and phone number on it? In our new series Why not you, pose our own modern-day challenges, inspired by our favorite moments from Fashion Week. Here, senior fashion editor Tara Gonzalez asks: Why don't you get married in a wedding dress covered in old Apple headphones?

There has been a lot of talk recently about feminine style, thanks to special effects. Feud: Capote against the swans. But today's swans don't necessarily dress like they used to. On the one hand, I think they like the shock factor a little more than their predecessors; they are more comfortable being perceived as weird. CZ Guest wouldn't wear a wedding dress covered in old Apple headphones, but her 2024 equivalent probably would. At least that's what Conner Ives thinks. The designer, born and raised in New York but now based in London, dedicated his fall 2024 show earlier this week to his Swanslike model Adwoa Aboah, who launched her career by wearing one of his student creations at the Met Gala in 2017. During the Sunday parade, her ivory coat was decorated with 12 mirrored swans curved on the tails. Ives said she was inspired by the dresses that socialites wear at debutante balls, but lacked the strained formality of those kinds of dresses. In it, Aboah seemed far too cool to care about Old World expectations. Giovanni Giannoni Victor Virgil This season, Ives wanted to move away from archetypes and highlight the women who inspire him. Her latest bridal look, titled The Headphone Bride, caused quite a stir. The model's close friend, Tish Weinstock, wore an organza dress made with scraps and scraps from a headphone manufacturer in Calcutta, India, next to the Ivess embroidery factory. She walked to the center of the blue art deco ballroom of London's Savoy Hotel while Bjrks Headphones played in the background. At first, when Weinstock walked towards me in this dress, I couldn't tell that her body was covered in headphones. At first, they looked like large white ornaments that swayed, moving with the music. Then I saw the iPod in his hand, with its telltale pair of wired headphones. In his exhibition notes, Ives wrote that much of his practice stems from his discomfort with the concept of waste. The philosophy of more is more and anything that gets lost along the way simply becomes unwanted, as he said it has influenced a lot of his techniques this season. Its Headphone Bride recalls a recent trend among Generation Z, who are rediscovering old iPods and wired headphones and using them as fashion accessories. Conner Ives' Bride is exactly the kind of whimsical, whimsical weirdo that speaks to them. And that's exactly what a swan his age would wear. Connor Ives fall 2024 Open gallery

