Kylie Kelce at Milan Fashion Week! See her stellar look





Kylie Kelce is a regular at her husband Jason Kelce's football games, but she's branching out into the fashion world. The mom of three attended her first fashion show this week, sitting front row at the Alberta Ferrettis Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show at Milan Fashion Week. @kykelce via Instagram Instead of her usual Eagles-themed look, she wore a gray velvet pantsuit over a sheer white button-down blouse. She wore her long blonde hair down and accessorized her look with a silver clutch. Kelce shared two photos of herself at the event, including one of her sitting front row at the show next to Jodi Kahn, vice president of luxury fashion at Neiman Marcus. Best seatmate at my first ever fashion show, she captioned the photo, adding: And thanks for putting up with my coughing fit. @jodi_Kahn via Instagram The fashion show appearance was out of the ordinary for Kelce, who typically shares photos of his family at home or at sporting events on Instagram, outside of his sponsored brand deals. In an interview with TODAY in October 2023, Kelce revealed that she believes it's important to stay authentic to who you are on social media. “I think there is a population of women who are married, in relationships or engaged to people who play in the NFL or other professional sports and who really enjoy indulging in the finer things in life,” she said. declared at the time. “That's not necessarily how I was raised or what I value. So I think staying authentic and it's been easy to portray that because that's what our home is and how I am.” Kylie and Jason Kelce have been married since 2018 after they first met on Tinder. The two share three daughters. Wyatt is the oldest at 4 years old. Their second daughter, Elliotte, will turn 3 on March 4 and their youngest, Bennett, will turn 1 on February 23.



