Fashion
Kylie Kelce leaves her husband Jason behind to attend her first-ever fashion show in Milan after a hectic few weeks watching her brother-in-law Travis win the Super Bowl with Taylor Swift
Kylie Kelce attended her first ever fashion show on Wednesday night after leaving her husband Jason to jet off to Milan.
Kylie took her place at the Alberta Ferretti fall and winter 2024 line show.
She walked the red carpet wearing a silver velvet suit made by the Italian designer and paired it with a white shirt underneath.
Kylie shared photos from her evening on social media and posted one next to Neiman Marcus vice president Jodi Kahn.
'Well done team @albertaferretti for sitting me next to @kykelce, I'm honored!' Kahn captioned a photo of the two posted to her Instagram story. “What a lovely surprise on the first day of #mfw.”
Jason Kelce's wife Kylie attended the Alberta Ferretti show during Milan Fashion Week.
Kelce also reposted photos while sitting with the vice president of Neiman Marcus and a friend.
Her husband, Eagles center Jason Kelce, is currently debating whether or not he will retire.
Kelce reposted the image on her own Instagram Story and thanked her new friend for putting up with her “coughing fit” on the show.
“The best seatmate for my very first fashion show!” ” she wrote. “And thanks for putting up with my coughing fit.”
It's been a busy few weeks for Kylie after she flew to Las Vegas with Jason to watch her brother-in-law Travis win the Super Bowl.
Kylie was in the million-dollar suite Kelce bought for family and friends to watch the Chiefs 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers. She looked on alongside Taylor Swift and the singer's group of A-list friends.
It's unclear if Jason and the couple's three children made the trip to Milan with Kylie, although it remains unlikely.
Jason debates whether he should hang up his cleats and retire from the NFL or suit up for at least one more season.
