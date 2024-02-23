Kylie Kelce jokes she had a coughing fit at Milan Fashion Week





Kylie Kelce made her mark during her first ever fashion show at Milan Fashion Week. Kelce, 31, stunned in a silver double-breasted suit with matching wide-leg pants and a white button-down blouse as she attended Alberta Ferretti's presentation. She and Neiman Marcus, director Jodi Kahn were all smiling as they struck a pose sitting next to each other. Well done to the @albertaferretti team for sitting me next to @kykelce. I am honored! What a lovely surprise on the first day of #mfw, Kahn wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 21. Kelce reposted the story on Thursday, February 22, writing: Best seatmate for my first ever fashion show! And thanks for putting up with my coughing fit. Related: See All of Kylie Kelces' Casual Game Day Outfits

Kylie Kelce is just like us in her casual outfits while supporting her husband Jason Kelce at Philadelphia Eagles football games. While some NFL brides wear sparkly ensembles and get ready for game day, Kylie chooses to show off her casual style on the sidelines. From denim shorts and platform converse to Chelsea boots and [] Kelce also reposted another photo alongside a friend with the caption, The night Milan Fashion Week welcomed this gem to the squadra, adding a heart to the snap. Kylie's Fashion Week debut comes days after she was spotted at a local bar in Sea City Isle, New Jersey, with her husband. Jason Kelce. In a series of videos on social media, Jason, 36, and Kylie can be seen chatting together. One clip showed Kylie at a bar enjoying live music, dancing on stage and handing out shots to customers. Let's hear this for Kylie Kelce, everyone, the musician told the crowd. Our hostess who has the most this evening! Before hitting the town at night, the duo took part in other activities, including a charity event hosted by Mikes Seafood restaurant. The 5K, called Mikes Seafood Polar Bear Run-Walk for Autism, raises money for autism support groups, families of children with special needs and special services schools. Related: The Eagles' Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Kelce's Relationship Timeline

Jason Kelce swiped right and found love with Kylie Kelce even though their first date got off to a rocky start. [I] definitely fell asleep, the Philadelphia Eagles athlete recalled on his New Heights podcast in September 2023. I was a little too drunk, but I was sober enough to know it was the most [] Fans took to social media to share footage from the event, with one clip showing Jason crossing the finish line to people's applause. Jason Kelce ran a 5K to raise money for autism, one user wrote. Jason retweeted the post on Wednesday, poking fun at himself as he wrote, Ran is a generous verb for what happened. But we had a good laugh. THANKS! You have successfully registered. The trip to the Jersey Shore followed the husband-wife duo's trip to Las Vegas to cheer on Jason's brother, Travis Kelce, at Super Bowl LVIII. Kylie, who is notoriously a Philadelphia Eagles fan, stuck to her tradition of not wearing Kansas City Chiefs merchandise, instead donning a University of Cincinnati sweatshirt in a nod to Jason and Travis alma mater. After the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime, Jason joined Travis, 34, and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, to celebrate the victory in nightclubs. Although Kylie attended the match, she did not appear at the afterparties.

