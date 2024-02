Emma Watson just wore the ultimate spring dress and trench combo

Milan Fashion Week, the pinnacle of sartorial spectacle, has once again rolled out its red carpet, attracting the crème de la crème of the celebrity world. This season, that list includes the always stylish Emma Watson. The star, who was the face of Prada for a hot minute and the muse behind their intoxicating Paradox fragrance, dazzled onlookers at the Fall/Winter 2024 showcase in an ensemble that screams to be pinned on every Pinterest board before guards as we say goodbye to the chills. and welcome the warmth. © Getty Emma wore a semi-sheer floral mini dress for the occasion As winter's grip loosens, there is this collective itch for spring's embrace, and those gracing Milan's fashion streets are sipping the season's prelude with its surprisingly mild weather. Emma, ​​in her dual role as actress and sustainability advocate for the chic and conscious, was the embodiment of spring in waiting. She wore a refreshingly cool blue and white floral dress, topped with a nylon coat as light as the first rain of spring. MORE:Emilia Clarke dazzles in Chanel Haute Couture to receive her MBE READ:The best dressed celebrities at London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 © Getty The Harry Potter actress attended Prada's MFW show Her Prada slingbacks, adorned with the iconic inverted triangle, whispered quiet luxury, while a sleek black bag and thin, minimalist white belt tied the look together with understated elegance. The day before Prada's Fall/Winter 2024 show, Emma presented another look that has been a fashion editor's favorite this season. © Getty The star was photographed in Milan in another chic trench jumpsuit She wore a timeless trench and denim combo, but with a preppy twist: a camel sweater casually draped and tied at the front, adding a layer of casual luxury to her ensemble. This style move married the classic appeal of a blue cotton shirt under your trench with a touch of texture. Emma's choice of light wash jeans, black loafers and a beige trench coat embraced timeless chic over fast fashions, proving once again that she's about to become our heroine of spring 2024 style.

