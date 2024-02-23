Texas judge upholds suspension of black student because of his dreadlocks





By Brandon DrenonBBC News, Washington Watch: Darryl George chokes up as he says the last six months at school have been lonely A Texas judge has ruled that a school district did not discriminate against a black high school student when it punished him for his dreadlocks. The Barbers Hill Independent School District suspended 18-year-old Darryl George last August, saying his hairstyle violated its dress code. The judge ruled that the Houston-area school did not violate a state law prohibiting racial bias in hair. A lawyer for the family said they plan to appeal. During this time, the student will remain suspended and removed from the school's regular classrooms. Chambers County Judge Chap Cain III ruled in favor of the school district after about three hours of testimony Thursday. Mr George spoke of his “anger, sadness and disappointment” in court after the ruling. The school district referenced its dress code, which states that hair cannot be “below the top of the collar of a t-shirt, below the eyebrows, or below the earlobes when down.” “. But Mr George refused to cut his braided dreadlocks, with the family citing the cultural significance of doing so in the black community. Last year, Texas passed the Crown Act, a state law designed to prohibit racial discrimination against people because of their hairstyle. Darresha George, the student's mother, filed a lawsuit on her son's behalf, accusing the district of violating the newly passed law. The school district filed its own lawsuit in September, asking the court to settle the matter, and Thursday's ruling is the outcome of that case. However, Barbers Hill High School principal Dr Greg Poole defended the school's decision, saying the Crown Act did not specifically mention hair length. Since Mr. George's last year at Barbers Hill High School began in August, he has been disciplined several times for refusing to cut his hair. He was removed from class and suspended from school, then required to attend an off-campus program. “He has to sit on a stool for eight hours in a cubicle,” his mother told the Associated Press in August. “It's very uncomfortable. Every day he came home he said his back hurt because he had to sit on a stool.” Barbers Hill ISD has previously made headlines over dress code conflicts with its black students. De'Andre Arnold and Kaden Bradford had to cut their dreadlocks in 2020, and the families of both students filed a lawsuit. In that case, a federal judge ruled that the district's hair policy was discriminatory. A federal version of the Crown Act passed the House of Representatives in 2023, but did not pass the Senate.

