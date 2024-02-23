the American painter puts the spotlight on silks and satins

Another exhibition celebrating male artistic genius through depictions of elite women may seem rather boring, but Tate Britain's new exhibition on John Singer Sargent is a refreshing look at this master's talent in fashion painting .

As a fashion historian, whenever I visit an art exhibition, I tend to come away with a camera full of photos of the models' clothes, rather than their faces, anyway. I am often impressed by the mastery with which the rich tones of rustling silks and the shimmering light of bejeweled details can be captured.

Among art critics, the fashion for portraiture is often the subject of prejudiced mockery. Sargent and Fashion has previously been described as canvases filled with old clothes and one excess sweetness. The erroneous and outdated ideas that clothes are frivolous and unimportant are unfortunately still widespread among art critics.

However, this exhibition, organized in collaboration by Tate and the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, attempts to remedy this outdated and narrow-minded attitude. Sargent wouldn't be Sargent without the way he handled fashion. This exhibition forces the visitor to consider that skill with the brush also requires skill with fabric, needles and pins.

The importance of fashion was well established with the Victorian fashionistas painted by Sargent. They understood the intense image-creating power of their clothing choices.

Margaret Oliphant noted in 1878: There is now a class who dress after pictures, and when they buy a dress they ask: Is this going to paint? Fashion and art were intrinsically linked and the modernity, dynamism and cultural relevance of fashion are present in every brushstroke.

Sargent the fashion stylist

Entering the first room of the exhibition is a bit like being welcomed into a living room by your hostess. A 1907 portrait of Aline de Rothschild, Lady Sassoon, greets visitors as they enter. Draped in a dramatic flourish of crisp black taffeta, the model's face glows in the swirling darkness of her opera cape. Even in my carefully chosen fashion historian chic, it managed to make me feel remarkably underdressed.



Houghton Hall Private Collection



But maybe my sense of personal sartorial gloom is because I need Sargent's transformational skills as an art director to elevate my look. This exhibition presents Sargent not only as a painter, but also as a stylist.

He used not only paintbrushes, but also pins to manipulate and shape the fabric into dizzying shapes around his subjects. Conservatives compare Sargent to an art director at a fashion photo shoot. His paintings do not meticulously record the fashions of the moment, but rather are carefully constructed visions of his own aesthetic agenda.

The coat Rothschild wears in his portrait is on display nearby. The coat dates from 1895 and predates the portrait by a decade. This reminds us once again that fashion in this context is not about ever-changing trends. Even a decade-old cape could be transformed into a vibrant moment of modernity with Sargent's pinning and draping.

Throughout the exhibition, the paintings are reinserted into the broader cultural landscape of the early 20th century. Scattered throughout the exhibition are satirical drawings that castigated fashions, photographs of the models at work and at play, and the clothing and accessories depicted by Sargent.

The women we don't see

While Sargent's work as an artist and stylist is everywhere, the creators of the fashion items themselves (usually poorer women) remain relatively obscure.

Apart from a short panel on Charles Frederic Worth, whose importance in 19th century fashion is often overestimated, the hands that cut, pinned and sewed the glorious concoctions receive little recognition. Clothing and accessories displayed throughout the exhibition are often accompanied by an unknown label maker.



Tate



The exception to this rule is the conservatives' inclusion of Adele Meyer. Painted by Sargent in 1896, Meyer was both an elegant woman of fashion and a pioneer for garment workers' rights.

With Clementina Black, Meyer wrote Manufacturers of our clothes: an argument in favor of trade councilspublished in 1909. This volume was a survey of working conditions in the sewing and tailoring trades.

The book is displayed next to the painting, but is very much in shadow when next to the shimmering brilliance of the painting. Together, this exhibition serves to remind, rather than resist, that the way clothing manufacturers work is overshadowed by the beauty of fashion.

A gently feminist exhibition

The exhibition gently counters power structures in other areas. Traditionally, these paintings are known in art historical circles by the married names of their models.



Birmingham Art Museum



Mary Louisa Cushing is known only as Mrs. Edward Darley Boit and Mathilde Seligman as Mrs. Leopold Hirsch. In keeping with Victorian etiquette and sensibilities, these women lost their own names and were swallowed up in their husbands' identities.

Radically (although it shouldn't be radical at all), the curators paired these official titles of the paintings with the maiden names of the sitters. This is a subtle change, which will go unnoticed by visitors unfamiliar with this convention. Yet this is an important normalization of these women as individuals and not as property of their husbands.

Ultimately, this is an exhibition that subtly moves in the right direction. The opportunity to see the infamous Madame However, the exhibition does not bring much new to the history of fashion. Instead, it's a gentle realization that Sargent's skills with fashion have been fundamental to his success as an artist.

