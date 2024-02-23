Fashion
Jennifer Lopez Reveals What Inspired Her Dress Design for Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding
Jennifer Lopez has had a lot of iconic looks – and her wedding dresses were no exception!
The “This Is Me…Now” singer revealed 17 of her most iconic looks for Vogue including her famous green Versace dress (which put Google on the map), her fashion looks Selena and her hummingbird-inspired Golden Globes 2024 look.
Yet her most iconic are her Ralph Lauren wedding dresses, which she wore for her 2022 wedding to Ben Affleck in Georgia.
“We got married in Savannah and I wanted it to be traditionally Latin, but also a little Southern Belle-ish at times,” she says of the look. “There's a mix of that, they definitely achieved that with that dress. It had a long train that was so hard to walk in.”
The fashion house didn't stop with the look, which she later shared on Instagram. For the nuptials, J.Lo had a dress for the ceremony, for the reception, and for a performance inside the reception.
“It's all very classic and very beautiful,” she added of the looks.
In August 2022, Lopez and Affleck tied the knot at the Oscar winner's lavish estate in Riceboro, Georgia. For the ceremony, the “Can't Get Enough” singer dress featured cap sleeves, an open back cutout and a flowing train with ruffle details that included over 500 yards of fabric, according to Vogue. Lopez capped off her stunning bridal moment with a dramatic, sheer cathedral-length veil that added a regal feel to her look.
A month before the ceremony in Georgia, Mr. and Mrs. Affleck said “I do” in a ceremony in Las Vegas. At the time, Lopez explained that the dress was from a classic movie set. However, last week, she refuted the claims.
“No, that's not true,” she said with a laugh to finally put the wedding dress mystery to rest during an interview with Variety. “I wish I did. I wish I had that dress. I don't have that dress.”
She continued: “It was a different dress than the one I had. Believe it or not, I was putting so much pressure toMarry meOrShotgun Weddingor one of those. And so, I had all these wedding dresses at my house and when we, on a whim, decided to get married, that day, I just had one dress. This isn't from a movie. Yes, I've never worn it in a movie. It was just that I had it because I was doing photoshoots and performances ofMarry meeverywhere at that time. »
