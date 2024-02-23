Men's lacrosse beats Dartmouth 15-13





Lauren Mederios, co-editor of photography / The Bucknellian On Saturday, Mens Lacrosse hosted Dartmouth at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium and defeated Dartmouth 15-13, marking their first win of the season. It was really good to get our first win of the year against a talented Dartmouth team,” said John Young ’26. We knew what we needed to fix last week and had a great week of practice. So it was gratifying to see it all come to fruition on Saturday. The Bison came out strong with an early 5-0 lead. In the first four minutes of play, Will Hopkins 26 scored three goals. Hopkins scored on consecutive possessions at 13:22 and 12:41 to give the Bison a 2-0 lead. Then Chris Begier 26 scored at 12:32, Hopkins again at 11:39, then Hans Huber 27 at 10:43. Cam Doolan '25 assisted two of Hopkins' early goals and seven other Bucknell players had assists in the game. Story continues below advertisement A minute into the second quarter, Connor Davis made it 25, but Dartmouth then responded with three unanswered goals. Doolan and Huber scored on consecutive possessions in the final minutes of the half to give the Bison a 9-6 lead heading into halftime. In the third and fourth quarters, Bucknell maintained the lead but Dartmouth pulled away. Dartmouth was able to cut its deficit to just one goal twice, including a late 6-2 run in the second half that cut Bucknell's lead to 14-13 with less than five minutes to play. With just 1:19 left, Davis scored a huge diving goal. That increased the Bison lead to 15-13 and marked a hat trick for Davis. The Bison won the penalty shootout 44-32 and took advantage of one of their three man chances. Brendan Coyle '24 made 50% on faceoffs and Max Nolan '25 made eight saves in net. Additionally, the Bison posted a 38-32 advantage on the floor and won eight of 10 ties. Dutch Furlong 24 finished the game with two runs and Coyle had a season-high nine ground balls. Will Pickering ’26 and Luke Brunner ’27 also contributed four. Davis now has two hat tricks this season totaling 10 goals, while Hopkins is the second Bison to score five goals in a game this year. Next weekend, Saturday, February 24, Bucknell will travel to Wilton, Connecticut, to face Harvard at a neutral site. (Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

