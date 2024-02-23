







The fashion months finale, also known as Paris Fashion Week, kicks off on Monday, February 26 with over 70 shows and 38 scheduled presentations. From Miu Miu to Mugler, the nine-day calendar is filled to the brim with legendary luxury houses, which will no doubt attract many stars to the city. But this season, several highly anticipated moments have already caught our attention. On Thursday, Virgil Abloh's OffWhite brand will return to the runways for the first time since 2022. Ibrahim Kamara was announced as Abloh's successor shortly after his death in 2021, and has so far produced two larger-than-life collections ( including one that took place on a dusty, otherworldly track in front of a huge mirrored orb). In an interview with Fashion businessKamara described her upcoming Black by Popular Demand collection as playful and fun. Later today, Chemena Kamali will make her directorial debut at Chlo after being appointed last October. Kamali, who succeeds Gabriela Hearst, began her career with the house in 2007 under the direction of cult British designer Phoebe Philo. My heart has always been Chlos, she said in a press release. This has been the case since I walked through its doors more than 20 years ago. Coming back feels natural and very personal. On Saturday evening, all eyes will be on Sen McGirr as he unveils his first collection for Alexander McQueen. McGirr is the third creative director to lead the house, following McQueen himself and his close friend Sarah Burton, the latter whose leadership position lasted 13 years. McGirr, who follows the house's tradition as a Central Saint Martins alumnus, previously oversaw ready-to-wear at renowned British brand JW Anderson. And finally, Louis Vuitton is preparing to close the festivities with a fashion show which also marks the 10th anniversary of creative director Nicolas Ghesquires within the brand. With parades held everywhere from the Louvre to Janiros Niteri's Rio Museum of Contemporary Art, there is no doubt that Ghesquire's tenure will be commemorated in style.

