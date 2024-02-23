Princess Diana Was Basically a Modern Bride in a Surprising Mini Dress





It goes without saying that Princess Diana had quite the style legacy. In fact, calling her a fashion icon is enough. But who knew that a certain evening dress she chose for a warm evening in 1995 would become a masterclass in modern bridal attire? The late Princess of Wales was spotted arriving at the Bosnian Children's charity concert in Modena, Italy, where she was photographed greeting Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti in a breathtaking white Versace shift dress with a scoop neckline and straps decorated with silver buckles. © Getty Princess Diana sported a modern bridal look at a charity concert in Italy The knee-length garment was matched with a pair of white silk heels with satin crossover straps and a matching white silk clutch. The jewelry was truly the piece de resistance, as you would expect from a sewing expert. © Getty Diana's Versace Moment Is a Masterclass in Modern Bridal Wear Prince William's mother wore a pair of diamond and pearl earrings that added to the angelic aesthetic, along with a contrasting gold bracelet. We also couldn't help but notice her rule-breaking red pillar box manicure. © Getty Diana met Luciano Pavarotti as she stunned in her white shift dress As usual, her sandy blonde hair had plenty of body and her makeup was bright and natural with a glossy peach lip and subtle winged black liner. We can totally imagine a modern city bride taking inspiration from Diana's look, because the white shift dress is a timeless look and you can't deny that pearls have lasting bridal appeal. © Getty Diana teamed her dress with a pair of diamond and pearl earrings The princess went from modern bride to wedding guest when she wore an almost identical dress the same year, but in black, when she attended the Apollo 13 premiere in London. Diana was spotted on the red carpet and later in a photo with Hollywood icon Tom Hanks and his wife, Sleepless in Seattle actress Rita Wilson. © Getty Diana wore a similar black dress to a film premiere Prince Harry's mother wore the black high-cut shift dress with the same diamond and pearl earrings and ruby ​​red manicure, but with a pair of black sheer stockings and black suede pumps. © Getty Diana was photographed with Tom Hanks at the Apollo 13 charity screening Princess Diana's wedding dress had a totally different look. The former Diana Spencer married the now King Charles in 1981 in an ivory taffeta gown designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel. The style had oversized 80s puff sleeves and a full skirt embroidered with sequins, frilly lace and 10,000 beads. © Getty Princess Diana wore a frothy dress The most impressive element of Diana's dress was her 25-foot train which flowed majestically down the steps of Westminster Abbey with the added drama of her 500-foot tulle veil. © Getty Diana's dress was an incredible length Unlike the strappy heels that were designed with the 1995 bridal look in mind, Diana's wedding shoes were a much more traditional affair, made from satin with lace hearts attached to the toes that might trick you into thinking the shoes were from several decades. . The style had a unique personal touch. On the arch of the foot, the shoes were painted with a gold “C” and “D” with a heart between the letters surrounded by an intricate floral design. © Getty Princess Diana's wedding slippers as a gift to Cinderella DISCOVER:Princess Diana Was The Mafia's First Wife – Here's The Proof You can see a clear evolution in Diana's style, as her wedding look was traditional and ethereal with a fairytale feel, but 10 years later she is a shining example of modern bridal wear. DO YOU LIKE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you're reading this, chances are you're obsessed with all things royal, which is a good thing, because we are too! So obsessed that we started a club dedicated solely to covering them. So welcome to Hello! Royal Club. We would love for you to join us What is this? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, must-see royal news and an illustrious royalInner circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one of Emilie Nash

