Emma Chamberlain Debuted the Bluntest Microbangs at Milan Fashion Week See Photos





There's no better time to launch a major hair transformation than Fashion Week and Emma Chamberlain knows it. Whether you're in New York, Paris, London or Milan, all eyes may be on the catwalk when the show begins, but before the show, it's all about the arrivals. You need to bring your A-game with your outfit, accessories, and accompanying hair and makeup. Emma Chamberlain did just that at the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week. Emma Chamberlain showed up to the show in a gray belted blazer over a rust-colored slip skirt, but that wasn't the outfit we were looking at; It was his bangs! The social media star is never afraid to take a beauty risk and she debuted a series of blunt microbangs just in time for the show. They're super short, hit the middle of the forehead, and have a super retro style, like they came straight out of the 50s and the streets of Milan. Victor Boyko/Getty Images Chamberlain wore the rest of her hair pulled back into a ponytail to let the bangs be the star of her look. Her makeup was also quite minimal, with a peach color on her eyelids and a similar shade on her cheeks and lips. Her eyebrows, perfectly framed by the bangs, were full and fluffy. Victor Boyko/Getty Images

