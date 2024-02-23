New designers make a splash at Moschino and Tod's during Milan Fashion Week





Designers made a big impression with their new brands during Milan Fashion Week. Creative positions can sometimes be a game of musical chairs: Matteo Tamburini presented his first collection for Tods on Friday just hours before his predecessor, Walter Chiapponi, made his debut as creative director of Blumarine. Adrian Appiolaza presented his first collection for Moschino in a bittersweet moment, just a month and a half after being appointed. His appointment follows the sudden death of David Renne, just ten days after the start of his mandate. Here are highlights from designers' Milan Fashion Week debuts, primarily previews of womenswear for Fall/Winter 2024-25. Having only six weeks to put together a collection, Argentina's Appiolaza was very decisive, creating a collection that he said didn't seem too thought out. He delved into the archives, drawing inspiration from the fashion house founder Franco Moschino's sense of subversion, love of archetypes and trompe l'oeil. Appiolaza's vision was like a dream. The looks were as if awakened from sleep, and the clothing was sometimes surreal turbans created from shirt sleeves, or an unfinished cowboy hat at the back, like a piece of stage scenery seen only from the front . A top was constructed from men's ties; a gold bow tie hung on the side as a necklace. Extravagant strands of pearls were worn under a sheer dress. The feminine silhouette was defined by ruffles, ruching and slip dresses, complemented by men's vests equipped with suspenders, oversized fabric shirts and masculine trousers. The idea was to try to convey Franco's universe. It wasn't really about creating a ready-to-wear collection, but something that tells a story, Appiolaza said backstage after Thursday night's show. While many brands cautiously referenced global conflicts, responding primarily with comfortable collections of cozy clothing, Appiolaza was more direct, with clothing with peace signs or the word PEACE written in capital letters. I thought it was a good idea to bring peace as a universal message, said the creator. To close the show, a black model wore a top of the Italian tricolor, green, white and red, which Appiolaza said was part of the collection's message of inclusion. Some social media commenters also read it as a statement on the war in Gaza: the Palestinian flag is green, white, red and black, with the black reflected in the final skirt and monochrome collar details on the tricolor top with a trailing pompom. The model was carrying a piece of bread. Matteo Tamburini's journey with Tods started from a Milan tram depot, with the city's distinctive vintage orange trams serving as a backdrop. We chose this location because it demonstrates dynamism, closely linked to the Tods aesthetic. The collection was designed for people who travel, who move around the world, Tamburini said backstage, starting with the Di Bag daytime workhorse and the signature driving moccasin. The mostly monochrome looks included dresses, skirts and overcoats in rich leather, made comfortable by layered and cable knits. The trenches were oversized; the shirts were superimposed on each other; the pants featured deep cuffs, while the shoulders of the jacket were slightly widened. The bags were soft and hugged the body. The belts had oblong buckles resembling a vehicle grill. The driving shoe featured long tassels for movement. Tamburini said the collection reflects the duality of Milan, both an expression of Italian bourgeois and industrial power. The Tods Group recently announced an operation to delist the company. Speaking on the sidelines of the show, President Diego Della Valle told reporters there was no reason to sell the company once the deal was completed. We have a family business with young people who want to do this job. What could be better? He asked. Guests in the front row included Chinese actor Xiao Zhan, American actor Larsen Thompson and South Korean singer Jungwoo.

