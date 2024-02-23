Thief uses bricks to smash glass door in Belmont fashion store burglary: NYPD Bronx Times

The police officers of 48th district are searching for the thief who used a brick to smash the glass door of a men's fashion store in Belmont and stole more than $1,000 from the cash register inside Thursday.
Police say an unidentified man approached Arthur Fashion, located at 2415 Arthur Ave., just before 6 a.m. on Feb. 22, and threw a brick through the store's glass front door. Once inside, the robber smashed a cash register on the floor and stole approximately $1,500 in cash before fleeing on foot northbound on Hughes Avenue.
No injuries were reported following the burglary, police said.
The NYPD released surveillance video and images of the suspect. The video shows the man, who is about 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a medium complexion, heavy build and facial hair, looking around on the street before using the brick to smash the glass door.
He was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, glasses, a dark-colored vest with a neon yellow shirt underneath, dark-colored pants and white sneakers, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the fashion store burglary is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA ( 74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at Crime Stoppers.
All calls are strictly confidential.