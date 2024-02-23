Thief uses bricks to smash glass door in Belmont fashion store burglary: NYPD Bronx Times

Connect with us

Police in the 48th Precinct are searching for the thief who used a brick to smash the glass door of a men's fashion store in Belmont and stole more than $1,000 from the cash register inside on Feb. 22.

Courtesy of the NYPD