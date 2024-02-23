8 Designers Who Pushed the Boundaries at FDCI India Mens Fashion Weekend





It's fashion week season around the world. And while our eyes are on the shows in New York, Milan, Paris and London, it's time to focus on the developments in our local fashion scene, like the recent India Mens Fashion Weekend in Goa, designed by Fashion Design . Council of India (FDCI). The India Men's Fashion Weekend was held at the Aguad Port and Prison Complex, Sinquerima, a historic landmark in Goa with a rich history spanning over 400 years. The showcase witnessed a plethora of vibes, with each designer displaying avant-garde collections along the pier, which was transformed into a runway. The collections bridged the gap between heritage and modernity, seamlessly linking the venue and the shows, setting the tone for a memorable fashion weekend! Here are some of the highlights from the India men's fashion weekend that left us speechless! Antar-Agni The label presents a collection that strikes a balance between structure and organic fluidity. The outfits reflected a variety of fabrics such as silk, cotton, muga silk and satin, providing a truly diverse collection. Antar-Agni's unique take on classic shapes – think pants made from draping – was refreshing, as were the calming tones of the pieces. Ashish N Soni Minimalism and monotones dominated the Ashish N Sonis collection with classic ensembles and separates, which were elevated with unique tailoring. If you love minimalist pieces that make a statement, this collection will really speak to you with its mix of neutral and rich colors. Bloons Bloni's collection featured resort and evening wear styles in a package of wardrobe essentials. But it was the clever silhouettes and futuristic fabrics that really made the presentation stand out. He took something as simple as jeans and spruced it up with a train! Dhruv Vaish Titled Spring Day, the vibrant color palette of the Dhruv Vaishs collection was like a breath of fresh air. Geometric prints such as horizontal stripes, checks and chevrons dominated the collection, while monotone separates and tone-on-tone embroidery added an elegant touch. We also loved gender-neutral pieces like the skirt cut in two vertically over pants! JJ Valaya JJ Valaya's presentation at India Mens Fashion Weekend was a mix of royal and classics. His signature monochrome palette shone at the show with pieces like kurtas paired with Nehru jackets and button-down shirts, which seamlessly integrated tradition and modernity. Khanijo Khanijo's Memoirs of Gulbash celebrates Indian craftsmanship and heritage. The masked look of the samurai added a touch of mystique to the presentation while celebrating the cultural richness of India. He used fabrics such as cotton, linen and khadi, highlighting Khanijo's commitment to sustainable fashion. What really stood out about this collection were the intricate details such as contortive pleats, dori work, and of course, the Sanskrit and Urdu writing on the outfits. Rajesh Pratap Singh Rajesh Pratap Singh's show at India Mens Fashion Weekend was theatrical, with choreography that did the outfits perfect justice. Models walked with wet clothes and hair as if they had just come out of the sea. Cropped pantsuits and coordinated ensembles with belted bottoms and scarves around their necks gave off a retro vibe. Stripes and solids dominated the collection. Siddhartha Tytler Inspired by the night sky, Starlight by Siddartha Tytler was dominated by bold shades of black, accented by touches of silver and bronze. It featured dramatic, voluminous and gender-neutral silhouettes, like the tiered tulle skirt. This line was dedicated to men who love self-discovery. Also read: Highlights of street style at London Fashion Week 2024 Also read: The hottest moments of Milan Fashion Week 2024

