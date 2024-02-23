Annual UIW Red Dress Fashion Show to raise awareness for women's heart health and animals in our city





The University of the Incarnate Word is hosting its annual red dress fashion show on Saturday. The fashion show will feature the designs of 50 UIW students and local high school students. It's a great opportunity to celebrate them [students] and all the hard work they've put in over the past few months to create these clothes, said Dr. Melinda Adams, professor and director of the fashion management program at UIW. The fashion show helps students show off their creativity, but it also raises awareness about female heart disease. February Marks American Heart Month. The fashion show focuses specifically on women's heart health, as heart attacks have different symptoms in women than in men. All the dresses made by the students in the fashion show are handmade using different types of red clothing. It's a huge thing for the fashion program and for UIW in general, just to raise awareness about heart health, but also to help these students show off their creativity, Dr. Adams said. Participating UIW students will have the chance to win scholarships based on their clothing designs. Three students will win the scholarship. First place will receive $3,000. Second place will receive $2,000 and third place will receive $1,000. Many high school students from the region participate. Students come from schools including Steele, Clemens, Brandeis, East Central, Warren, Brennan, Harlan, Johnson and Pieper. All high school students will have the chance to win one of four $1,000 scholarships. For high school students, we have four categories this year that we judge them in and each winning student in that category will receive a thousand dollar scholarship if they attend UIW and the fashion management program, said Dr. Adams. The fashion show will take place on February 24 at 11 a.m. at the Student Engagement Center located at 4301 Broadway. Admission to the event is free, but organizers ask attendees to bring food, treats or pet toys to donate to the national nonprofit, Daisy cares. Although the non-profit organization is located here in San Antonio, it serves our entire country. It helps provide pet food and emergency funding for veterinary care and reduces animal abuse through animal welfare education and awareness. To learn more about the fashion show, click here.

